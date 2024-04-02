North Korea on Tuesday launched a medium-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, also called the East Sea, according to what the South Korean Ministry of Defense announced.

The South Korean army said in a statement that it “detected at approximately 6:53 p.m. (21:53 GMT) what is believed to be a medium-range ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang region towards the East Sea.”

In turn, Tokyo announced that it had monitored North Korea's launch of the ballistic missile, noting that the Japanese Coast Guard had asked ships to be careful and report any falling object, but without approaching it.