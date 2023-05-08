Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vision | Podcast: The electric car charger manufacturer became a stock market rocket

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Vision | Podcast: The electric car charger manufacturer became a stock market rocket

HS Vision’s morning podcast covers the day’s most important news about the economy, technology or politics.

Electric cars Kempower, which manufactures fast chargers, is one of the world’s fastest growing listed companies. It could sell more fast chargers to the world than it has time to manufacture at its factory in Lahti. The stock market is also moving fast and the expectations placed on the stock are high. What is the secret of the company’s growth and how far can it go?

Editor Elina Lappalainen, guest Alex af Heurlin.

■ The HS Visio podcast, published on weekday mornings, covers the day’s most important news from the fields of economics, politics, and technology. You can subscribe to the podcast on the most common podcast services or listen to it on the HS application.

You can watch the conversation in the player above. You can also order news analyzes like this to your own phone, as the discussion is part of the HS Visio podcast.

See also  China claims to have detected possible signs of extraterrestrial civilization

In the weekday morning podcast, HS’s expert journalists reveal the background and meaning of the most important news.

Podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can subscribe to the HS Vision podcast in the most common podcast applications, such as Soup, Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as for all applications that receive RSS feed.

You can listen to the podcast in HS’s application by selecting from the menu Listen–Podcasts–HS Visio. Other HS You can listen to Vision’s podcasts here. All HS podcasts can be found From the soup.

#Vision #Podcast #electric #car #charger #manufacturer #stock #market #rocket

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
First alleged movie trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s leaked

First alleged movie trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's leaked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result