It is what you can see in the video on Twitter that we share with you. It does not have a very good quality, and it is full of watermarks. That is why the details it contains cannot be appreciated well.

Scot Cawthon, creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s, had some comments about this leak. What she said was that he is ‘really bummed out’.

To the above, he added ‘it’s really difficult, if not impossible, to prevent people from trying to spoil everyone else’s stuff, but it was very encouraging to see the fanbase unite and oppose it’.

So there were people who, despite wanting to see this preview, didn’t.

Fountain: ScottGames.

Cawthon stressed ‘for those of you who resisted seeing it, I think you’ll be much happier when you get to see a finished product, edited and polished, with proper VFX and sounds’.

So what leaked from the movie Five Nights at Freddy’s it is actually in a preliminary stage. It is not only necessary to add the sound and visual effects but also to edit it. But it is clear that it has generated a great expectation with the fans.

As planned, this film will hit theaters in October 2023. By now there should be at least one teaser for the film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Warner Bros. originally acquired the rights in 2015 to make a movie in the franchise, and then it emerged that Gil Kenan would direct it. In the end nothing happened. Then, in 2017, who got them was Blumhouse Productions.

Source: Scott Games.

Not long after came the announcement that Chris Columbus would direct the film. That was in 2018 but in 2021 information emerged that he was no longer part of the project.

It is until October 2022 that it came to light that the new director is Emma Tammi. Something that also ended up slowing down production was the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is understandable that fans who have waited for this film are a little desperate to see a little more.

Apart from Five Nights at Freddy's We have more movie information at EarthGamer.