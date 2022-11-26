HS Vantaa | Behind the apartment buildings lies a valuable plot of land, which has been inhabited by the same family for more than 300 years

The house named Abrams in Vantaa is valuable, but even more valuable is the plot under it. HS visited historical lands.

Vantaa There is a light green detached house in Kaivoxela, the old village of Kaarela. On a November evening, light twinkles from the small square windows of its terrace onto the landscape covered with the first snow.

In the past, the lights of this house on the border of Helsinki could be seen from far away, but nowadays you can look for the house behind the apartment buildings.