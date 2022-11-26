He has managed to establish himself as a friend of good and bad, calling for peace and at the same time encouraging wars, taking advantage not only of the strategic geographical position in which his nation is located, but also of the troubled waters of the current geopolitical situation. I am speaking to you of nothing more and nothing less than Recep Tayyin Erdogan, President of Turkey.

Erdogan, who came to power in 2003 as Prime Minister of Turkey, has undoubtedly managed to establish himself as the most powerful man in that nation in which he currently serves as president. He caused a media impact worthy of international attention as a reformist leader who managed to give his country great advances and stability in macroeconomic matters, especially during the first decade of his term.

Turkey’s economic and modernizing progress was such that the European Union was interested in integrating it as a member state until political, historical and social realities put an end to this dream in 2016 with a failed coup attempt by Turkey. of his army, which by the way is the second largest in NATO, only after that of the United States.

The foregoing marked a before and after, caused capital flight, empowerment of the opposition and weakening of Erdogan’s leadership at home and abroad, which had marked consequences on growth, development and governance rates. However, by then this leader had already created a network of power solid enough to achieve what he is enjoying today; be the epicenter and the most benefited from a conflict between third parties.

As it is a natural step on the migratory route from African and Middle Eastern countries to Europe, it sells dearly its collaboration to stop millions of people from joining the European Union, but it also had the audacity to buy military weapons from Russia as a member of NATO. , which implied an isolation by the United States until the war between Russia and Ukraine began.

To this day, Turkey boasts of being a neutral zone and is hosting meetings for possible peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and at the same time buying weapons from one and selling drones from the other, but not only that, it has taken advantage of economic sanctions imposed on Russia to buy natural gas and resell it to Europe, as well as to agree with Ukraine on logistics systems to transfer the wheat produced by this nation to Africa in exchange for juicy profits.

It is in this way that Turkey tripled its trade with Russia from one year to the next and attracted dozens of nations with economic sanctions conflicts with each other to serve as a facilitator, since it refused to join the economic sanctions that member countries of NATO they put Russia at the same time that it maintains excellent relations with Ukraine.

In this way, Erdogan has regained his strength and expectations of economic growth have been corrected upwards twice this year 2022 when the world is going through a global crisis. A river uprooted, gain of fishermen.