Monday, November 14, 2022
HS Tuusula | Up to 250,000 people visited the ice of Uusmaalainen lake last winter

November 14, 2022
Tuusula’s tourism income has grown considerably. It belongs to the municipalities of Uusimaa among the winners of the corona years.

Tuusulanjärvi an estimated 250,000 visitors visited the ice last winter, informs Tuusula.

The lake became a winter phenomenon when an 18-kilometer skating rink was plowed on its ice.

Last winter, the ice of Tuusulanjärvi provided favorable conditions for outdoor activities, because the ice was exceptionally thick. Thousands of skaters, skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts visited the lake.

HS reported in January that the thickness of the steel ice in Tuusulanjärvi was 36 centimeters at the end of December 2021, while it has averaged 24 centimeters between 2002 and 2021.

Read more: Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts are now ramping up on the lake in Uusimaa, on the ice of which a huge 18-kilometer skating rink has been worked hard

Tuusula according to the release, is one of the municipalities in the Uusimaa region that are among the winning municipalities of the corona years from a tourism point of view.

Tourists have been attracted to Tuusula, for example, by cultural destinations well-known by Finns, while those places that have traditionally been visited by the most foreign tourists have suffered the most from the pandemic.

For example Alexis Kiven the death cabin attracted almost 10,000 visitors.

Recommended

