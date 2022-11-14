The former gieffina has made the news public on her Instagram page

The issue linked to the presence of a possible outbreak inside the house of the Big Brother Vip it’s getting quite serious. There are four Vipponi who have been positive so far and the possibility that other competitors may have contracted Covid is not excluded. A few hours ago too Pamela Prati gave news of his positivity: now even Alfonso Signorini is at risk of contagion. Let’s find out why.

With a statement written on her Instagram page, yesterday Pamela Prati announced that she had been found positive at Covid. The former gieffina said she had a tampon after feeling sick during the night.

In this regard, these were his words:

Dear Friends, yesterday after learning of the positivity of some of my fellow adventurers I ran to swab and I was negative. Last night I was sick, to be sure I repeated it and it tested positive. I hope to recover soon because I am not feeling well and, having never had Covid before, I am a little scared.

And, concluding, the Queen of Bagaglino then added:

Obviously I won’t be in the studio tomorrow night but I hope to get well soon and get back to you. Stay close to me because your love for me is always fundamental. Thanks, your Pami.

Pamela Prati was the last to be eliminated of GF Vip. Arriving in the studio, the showgirl indulged in some you kiss exchanged with both Alfonso Signorini and Marco Bellavia.

At the moment there are no updates on the Covid situation in the house of Big Brother Vip. We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out what the landlord’s decision will be Alfonso Signorini and the production of the reality show about this story.