HS Turku There is an empty plot in the middle of the most beautiful Turku, where everything goes wrong in a strange way

The decades-long misfortune of the Spider Plot in the Parade Site in the center of Turku will not end. Even the construction of a playground will not succeed.

Town’s had to open a playground on the site next summer, but last week boulders began to fall from the rock cut. Now it seems that the desired playground will not be built this year or later.

This is just the latest twist on a historic bad-fortune plot for which another, more ambitious project has been planned over the years. None of them have succeeded. There has even been talk of a cursed plot where all the projects have been condemned to fail.