Children ‘s science questions Who Invented Clocks?

May Field Man, 9

Clocks The 12 numbers date back many thousands of years.

Already 4,000 years ago, the Egyptians divided the daylight hours into 12 parts. There is no more specific information about who or which of them invented that method first.

The Egyptians at first thought that time did not move at night. A little later, they learned to divide the night into 12 parts. This gave rise to the idea of ​​a 24-hour day.

Before the 14th and 14th centuries, however, the hours were not uniform, and their length varied with the seasons. In winter, the hours of the day were shorter and the hours of the night longer.

The measure of day and year was based in ancient times on the movements of celestial bodies. Ancient cultures knew that the Earth revolves around the Sun all year round and itself around the clock.

Sundials were measured as far back as 3,500 years ago in Egypt and other countries near the Mediterranean. Those clocks were based on following the progression of the shadow.

Before the 17th century, minutes and seconds were used mainly in astronomical calculations. The minute hand was commonly used in clocks in the 1680s.

The division of an hour into 60 minutes is to undo the mathematics of Babylonia, which was in the southern part of what is now Iraq.

The cursor did not come to clocks around the world until the 19th century. The division of a minute into 60 seconds is also based on Babylonian mathematics.

Johanna Järviniemi-Raekallio

assistant

Finnish Watch and Jewelery Museum Kruunu

Warming the Earth’s climate can be said to be the fault of humanity.

What is the biggest mistake in the world?

Urho Varmavuori, 6

We think often, that error occurs when using means that do not advance the chosen goal or even turn against it.

Sometimes it is also revealed that it was a mistake to pursue something, because it causes a backlash to more important things that would have been better pursued.

For example, someone may sacrifice everything for their work and only finally realize that it is not making them happy.

It seems that the more it is detrimental to the goals that one is really worth pursuing, the greater the error.

However, comparing the magnitude of different errors is difficult.

It is due, first, to the fact that the size of the error depends on what could have been done differently in that situation. Different possibilities may be difficult to assess.

Secondly, the errors are very different in nature and therefore do not have an exact yardstick.

However, we can rightly regard as particularly great mistakes those that are detrimental to many people or to nature.

Perhaps we made such a mistake as humanity when we sought to prosper in a way that would change the Earth’s climate.

However, a particularly fundamental mistake may be to pursue one’s own goals regardless of the consequences it has for the goals of others. As if we were more important ourselves than anyone else. It is the root of many great sorrows.

Antti Kauppinen

Professor of Practical Philosophy

university of Helsinki

The hug warms up in street art as well.

Why do graffiti read “hugs” as often as hugs?

Carla and Fia Johansson, 8

Especially The streets of Helsinki do display a lot of the word HUGS in different ways.

The makers of graffiti often paint an equally short word that serves as their nickname. The word can also be a group i.e. crewin name. It usually consists of the first letters of several words.

This is also the case for the name HUGS. The designation unites a group of friends who are from the suburbs of Helsinki. The letters form an English word hugs. The words behind the name have not been spoken publicly by the group.

Writing a nickname in different places gives its authors a reputation. When a name appears a lot around the city, it stays in people’s minds. At the same time, the authors remain unknown.

Art can always be seen in many ways. When looking at graffiti, you can pay attention to the style of the letters, the colors or the place where they are painted.

HUGS has strongly reminded questioners of the hugs. It is undeniably a nice idea to have hugs all over the city.

Jaakko Blomberg

executive director

Helsinki Urban Art ry

Hiccups can be a relic of the distant past.

Is there a dirty benefit?

Amos Myllynen, 10

Hikan the significance to the body has been contemplated from the earliest times to the present day.

Some experts believe that sweating is of no use. It would therefore be a remnant of the regulation of respiration from the time when the pre-human vertebrates migrated from the sea to land. They used gills and lungs at the same time.

Hiccups are known to only come to mammals. Infants in the fetal stage and newborns sweat the most.

Some researchers see the benefit of sweat as being able to push out fetal feces that have entered the trachea. It sometimes enters the uterus in late pregnancy.

Again, some experts believe that sweating is a belch-like reflex that allows infants to remove excess air from their stomachs. Air enters the stomach already in the fetal stage, but especially when the baby is breastfeeding.

The latest study on the benefits of sweat from three years ago showed that the contraction of the diaphragm caused by sweating in newborn babies clearly caused activity in the brain. The benefit of hiccups is most likely that a connection is established between the respiratory muscles and the brain that is strengthened.

Tiina-Kaisa Kukko-Lukjanov

university lecturer and specialist researcher in physiology

university of Helsinki

You should eat a lot of salad.

Is there food that is healthy if you eat it really, really much?

Aino Deschryvere, 9

If almost anything eats true, very much, it easily brings in too much energy. It fattens. At the same time, it takes up space from other foods, which in turn reduces the variety of the diet.

Foods that are high in water and fiber and thus scarce in energy can be eaten a lot if desired. And health did not suffer. When vitamins and minerals are in particular, the food is healthy.

A suitable dose is especially a cheerful and colorful salad or grater with a little berries on top. You can pop a lot of them if you want to.

1.5 kilograms, or a huge wild salad, has roughly the same amount of energy as one cheeseburger. Anyway, it’s kind of unhealthier than a salad. The amount of salad that no one can usually eat is not recommended.

In addition to berries and salads, you can eat plenty of fruit in good spirits. However, from a health standpoint, it is better to eat a number of healthy foods in adequate but reasonable amounts each day.

Mikael Fogelholm

Professor of Nutrition

university of Helsinki

