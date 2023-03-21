HS Turku | The rescue service went to rescue a person from the water – only a rare fat seal was waiting there

The seal named Pentti caused an alarm mission in Turku. Pentti was left in the open to continue his life.

Real Finland the rescue service received an alert about a person in the water around six in the evening on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, a person would have ended up dangerously in the water near Vuohiluodontie in Satava. Satava is an island and a district in Turku.

The rescue service went to the scene to look for a person with seven units, but no one was found.

Instead, the rescue service thinks that the report came from an animal that was found at the place: a seal.

“At the scene, it turned out that there was no person in the water, but an unusually fat seal,” says the rescue service.

Also The Coast Guard reports on the situation. According to it, “a large and fat figure caused a sea rescue emergency in Turku”.

“In the afternoon, an eyewitness noticed a dark figure struggling in an opening at the edge of the ice. On the spot, the seal in question was seen frolicking in the opening. The official units left the scene and the seal continued to live,” the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

The seal was named by the Coast Guard For pentisbecause today is Pent’s name day.