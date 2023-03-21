In view of the 24h of Le Mans, TF Sport and Racing Team Turkey have finalized the crew of their Oreca that they will field in the LMP2 Class in what is the fourth seasonal event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Anglo-Turkish team benefited from the invitation from the Automobile Club de l’Ouest to participate in the Centenary edition and the already announced Salih Yoluç will be on board the 07-Gibson #923 entered in the PRO/AM category. they will be joined by Tom Gamble, who recently became part of the official McLaren GT drivers, and Dries Vanthoor, GTWC Champion and BMW driver, ready to gain experience in view of the arrival of the M Hybrid V8 LMDh next year.

“This is a very exciting challenge for us, the opportunity to race at Le Mans is tremendous. Even though it’s the first time we’ve fielded an LMP2 at the 24h, we hope to use some of the knowledge gained at GTE that brought us success at Le Mans,” commented Tom Ferrier, Director of TF Sport.

“Salih has proven time and time again that he is one of the strongest, if not the strongest Bronze rider, and with Dries and Tom I feel we have a great chance to fight for the Class win.”

Yoluç adds: “I am very happy to welcome Dries and Tom to the team. This is a very important year for Turkey, as it is the centenary of our Republic and we have adequate training for this important anniversary. The only goal is to obtain a good overall result and the Class victory”.

Gamble was also happy: “I’m really excited to be returning to Le Mans and joining Racing Team Turkey for the first time. I think with my team mates, Salih and Dries, who have had fantastic results over the last few seasons, we have a great chance to take home the win in the PRO/AM category and achieve a good overall result in LMP2. I would like to thank the team for the incredible opportunity and also McLaren for allowing me to participate. I can’t wait to get started!” .

Vanthoor says: “I’m happy to come back to Le Mans again this year to fight for the win in LMP2 with Salih and Tom, we think we have a strong line-up and with TF Sport I think there’s a good chance to fight for a good result! I would also like to thank BMW for allowing me to participate in this race!”