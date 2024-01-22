Pre-orders for the new one have been opened Moto Guzzi Stelvio, the on-off dedicated to travel and adventure. The pre-booking option will be active until 15 February, with interested customers able to connect to the dedicated web page, then choosing the dealer in the Mandello al Lario brand network to go to for an appointment.

Price of new Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Whoever decides to book the new motorbike of the Piaggio group brand with this one will benefit from various advantages during the purchase phase, for the choice of accessories and merchandising but also a higher valuation for the used Moto Guzzi. The new Stelvio is offered at a price 16,499 Eurosfc, while the version equipped with the innovative driving assistance platform PFF Rider Assistance Solution is for sale at 17,299 Eurosfc

A highly anticipated model

The new Moto Guzzi Stelvio is based on a modern platform, bringing with it several unique innovations, such as cardan shaft transmission, a record for a motorcycle of this displacement. On this on-off we also find the height-adjustable windscreen with an electric system while special care has been given to aerodynamics, in order to protect from the air while guaranteeing driving pleasure and comfort. The windshield in particular has a specific shape that allows the flows to be diverted, avoiding rear air vortices, aided by the presence of the two lateral deflectors.

Engine and performance

Stelvio is powered by the new “compact block” engine, just introduced on the V100 Mandello, further refined. It is a 90° transverse V-twin with liquid cooling and double overhead camshaft distribution with finger rocker arms and 4 valves per cylinder. Renovated six-speed gearbox what time is it anymore fluid and soft in the grafts. This engine, which offers true sports thrust, delivers a maximum power of 115 HP at 8,700 rpm while the maximum torque of 105 Nm at 6,750 rpmwith 82% available already from 3,500 rpm and the limiter set at 9,500 rpm. The chassis features a frame made of high-strength steel tubes, combined with tubeless spoked rims measuring 19″ front and 17″ rear respectively and long-travel suspension, choices that make riding comfortable on journeys and fun on light off-road and easy driving on asphalt.

On-board technologies for Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Stelvio is the first Moto Guzzi available with PFF Rider Assistance Solution. The innovative driver assistance platform, which guarantees functions that play a fundamental role in terms of active safety, is based on technology radar developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, the Boston-based robotics company founded in 2015 by the Piaggio Group. The top-notch electronic equipment is completed by the Ride by Wire electronic accelerator, by the six-axis platform that best manages the electronic controls for safety (such as ABS Cornering) and fun. There are five Riding Modes: Tourism, Rain, Road, Sport and Off-Road which manage engine braking, ABS, traction control and engine maps. In Off-Road mode it is possible to exclude both ABS and traction control.