HS Turku | Even children under the age of 15 riot violently in the city – Chief of Police: “We had to take new measures”

Both children and adults behave violently in public places. In southwestern Finland, the actions are concentrated in the centers of Turku, Pori, Salo and Rauma.

“I am I’m worried about the increase in street violence,” says the police chief of the Southwest Finland Police Department Risto Lammi.

According to him, acts of violence in public places in the region are concentrated especially in the centers of Turku, Pori, Salo and Rauma. Some of those who behave violently are children under the age of 15.

“About half of the incidents committed by young people are concentrated in public places such as schools, yards and parks,” says Lammi.

Both girls and boys are guilty of violence.

Last year, Southwestern Finland’s police recorded 2,101 assaults in public places. This equates to nearly six assaults every day. The total number was 17.5 percent more than in 2019 before the corona virus. The number includes acts of violence committed by people of all ages.

In addition, robberies, vandalism and serious violent crimes have occurred in public places.

Young and the violence of adults in the street scene started to increase last spring, when society opened up properly after the restrictions related to the corona pandemic were eased.

“After the summer, I considered that the situation was so bad that we had to take new measures,” says Lammi.

According to Lammi, certain bars, restaurants, blocks or parts of the city require constant attention due to violent behavior.

According to him, the police department has no information about the root causes of the increase in street violence, but attempts have been made to curb the situation in many ways.

Last year, the police department increased preventive activities with young people, the work of the traffic police was directed to troubled areas, and the police have tried to be more visible in public places than before, such as gas stations, shopping centers, markets and parks, Lammi enumerates.

In addition, according to Lammi, efforts have been made to allocate the resources of police officers handling surveillance and alarm tasks to such places and times when the police can prevent violent situations or stop them quickly.

“We have tried to locate places that constantly require our attention due to violent behavior. These are point-like places based on our analyses,” says Lammi.

These can be, for example, certain bars, restaurants, blocks or neighborhoods. Lammi does not agree to name a single place directly.

“As an authority, we in the police strive to act neutrally, so as not to stigmatize a residential area or a company,” says Lammi.

Is it stigmatization if we tell what is happening somewhere?

“I wouldn’t say that much. There is rarely one truth in these matters, and situations change. I think it is necessary to follow a good and neutral method of communication”, Lammi answers.

To the question of whether people do not have the right to know where violence occurs in public places, Lammi answers by repeating that the police strives to be neutral in their reporting.

According to him, situations can change quickly in different places and at different times.

“Labeling an area or a place as dangerous can therefore be challenging.”

According to Lammi, a very small group of people can be responsible for acts of violence in a certain area, which can lead to an incorrect image being conveyed to the public.

Police according to Lammi, has also increased cooperation with the private security industry. Lammi is aware of the problems that have arisen in recent months, related to, for example, the actions of guards and the use of force.

“I rely on news information about cases that have been in the public domain. I don’t know that such issues have come up in the region of Southwest Finland, at least so far,” says Lammi.

According to him, the cooperation of the police with the private security industry makes sense because everyone has a common goal: maintaining safety and order.

The police is the issuing and supervising authority in the security sector. According to Lammi, it is important that this role remains clear despite the cooperation.

Today in Southwest Finland’s police department’s goal is to have a clear decrease in street violence.

“From 2021 to 2022, the increase was more than 30 percent. You have to go down significantly from here. However, there is no clear percentage target, says Lammi.

According to him, increased violence in public places burdens both police investigations and emergency response operations.

“However, the rate of solving these crimes is good. Our criminal investigation has improved its efficiency”, says Lammi.

