HS Turku | A moped driver fled from the police in a crowd of around eighty people – The life-threatening chase was caught on video

A police car camera captured the wild escape in the middle of the urban area.

15-year-old a moped boy caused numerous dangerous situations in the center of Raisio on a Friday evening in April. The district court of Varsinais-Suomen sentenced the boy born in 2007 to a fine for grossly endangering traffic safety and driving a vehicle without a license. The boy committed both crimes as a young person.

A boy riding a scooter-type moped had a passenger on board on Friday evening, when the police patrol noticed the boy driving toward red lights. The patrol, which was driving in the opposite direction, turned after the moped rider, and the boy accelerated his scooter to a wild overspeed.

The police car turned on the red stop lights, but the moped driver didn’t care about them. Soon the driver drove towards the red lights at two more intersections.

The police according to the moped driver’s speed was up to 77 km/h. The video of the police car shows that the speed of the pursuing police car increased to more than 80 km/h at times.

Raisiontie has a speed limit of 50 km/h at the venue.

When the moped driver continued to run away, the police pulled up next to the moped driver and the police shouted to the moped driver to stop. That had no effect either.

The chase ended about four minutes after it started. Another police patrol managed to block the lanes at the intersection of Raisiontie and Kapponkatu. When the moped rider slowed down, the police caught up with him.

District court according to the verdict, the boy’s actions caused a danger to the life of the passenger and other traffic users. During the event on Friday evening, there was plenty of other traffic.

The reprehensibility of the driver’s actions was increased by driving through red lights three times and not obeying orders to stop.

The boy admitted his thoughtless act and regretted his actions.

In addition to grossly endangering traffic safety, the boy was convicted of driving a vehicle without a license. The maximum speed of a moped is 50 km/h, so the vehicle driven by the boy was classified as a light motorcycle. A moped license is not enough to drive it, but you need at least a motorcycle license for the right to drive.

The district court sentenced the boy, born in 2007, to a 65-day fine.