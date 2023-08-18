Surely you have already covered a good part of the Region of Murcia by car, bike or on foot. They are usually the most common means of transport and allow you to discover all kinds of places where you can enjoy time outdoors. However, there is a ‘vehicle’ that you may have yet to try and that actually has a special charm. It is about horseback riding and taking routes or walks through natural environments that add an extra charm to places that are already worth visiting. Among the options of places are points both inland and on the coast of the Region of Murcia:

Moratalla

The surroundings of Moratalla, full of landscapes and peaks and crowned by its fortress castle, are one of the favorite enclaves for lovers of horses and riders. On its land you can find the services of the Picadero Pascualón, a center with a good offer of horse riding routes organized and supervised by professionals. In addition, they are offered to the public without the need for prior experience, as the animals are well cared for, docile and have been taught to make this experience pleasant and simple.

Calblanque

It is one of the most beautiful, appreciated and popular places on the coast of the Region. The Calblanque Regional Park and its beaches treasure the last stretches of virgin and very well-preserved coastline, which alternates cliffs and sandy coves in a landscape that surprises with its harmony. It is a section that is sometimes difficult to access, so getting there on horseback is a luxury. The Institute of Tourism and private equestrian clubs such as El Puntal propose plans for guided horseback rides along the Mediterranean along well-defined trails.

lorqui

It is the garden area that travelers frequent on the backs of animals. In the vicinity of Vega del Segura, horseback riding can be enjoyed in an orchard setting, especially in the Lorquí area. Specifically, you can go to the hamlet of Los Palacios Blancos, where the María Luisa Equestrian Club offers both individual and group horseback riding, without the need for a minimum level.

corvera

To the south of the capital and near the Carrascoy Valley, the land is also ideal for horseback riding due to the characteristics of the environment. At Finca La Constancia they have planned a special night route accompanied by a barbecue in their establishments. To begin with, attendees gain strength to complete the itinerary of about two hours on horses under the moonlight between Corvera and Gea and Truyols.

Saint Ana

The Cartagena council of Santa Ana is the last of the recommendations proposed here to enjoy a horseback ride with friends, partner or the whole family. The horseback ride through the lands of Cartagena is a plan of the Sotomayor Equestrian Center, led by Pedro Clares, an expert on horses who began to live equestrian life as an amateur at an early age. He is now in charge of sharing his passion with new followers in Cartagena.