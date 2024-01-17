Wednesday, January 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | A man died in a work accident in Kaarina

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | A man died in a work accident in Kaarina

A 31-year-old man died in a work-related accident in Kaarina, says Southwestern Finland police.

31 years old a man died as a result of a work accident on Tuesday evening in Kaarina in Varsinais-Finland, informs the police of Southwest Finland.

The accident happened indoors. The man was working alone at the time of the incident.

In a short announcement, it is said that the police will continue to investigate the matter to find out the cause of death.

#Turku #man #died #work #accident #Kaarina

See also  Companies | A famous Helsinki scarf shop is suddenly closing down
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result