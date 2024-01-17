HS Turku | A man died in a work accident in Kaarina

A 31-year-old man died in a work-related accident in Kaarina, says Southwestern Finland police.

31 years old a man died as a result of a work accident on Tuesday evening in Kaarina in Varsinais-Finland, informs the police of Southwest Finland.

The accident happened indoors. The man was working alone at the time of the incident.

In a short announcement, it is said that the police will continue to investigate the matter to find out the cause of death.