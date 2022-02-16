HS in Kiev Citizens’ arms trade accelerated in Kiev – “We have a difficult northern neighbor,” says a customer of a gun shop queuing for cartridges

Kyiv men prepared to defend their families and land by grabbing cartridges from the Lieutenant Arms Trade on Tuesday. “Everything goes in large batches, to a large extent,” described store manager Vladimir Dogvich.

In the arms trade In the center of Kiev seems as if the Ukrainians do not believe in a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Middle-aged men flock to an arms trade called Vänrikki in the middle of the workday to buy cartridges, study station models, or renew a gun license.

Customers are served by two salespeople, but there is still a queue in the store. And this is not even the only arms trade in the capital, but one in an estimated 100.

Businessman Sergei queued on Tuesday to buy cartridges for his rifle. He didn’t want to say his last name, like no other customer in the store. Sergei said he came to the arms trade for self-defense and national defense.

“We have a difficult northern neighbor. You have to be ready for all kinds of situations. ”

None of the customers of the Vänrikki arms trade on Tuesday day wanted to be covered in a Finnish newspaper.

The people of Kiev are preparing or are unprepared for possible military action by Russia in various ways, but men in particular seem to be resorting to weapons.

Store manager Vladimir Dovgichin according to the arms trade has clearly increased. The store is asked for everything that is allowed under Ukrainian law. Some of the most popular station models have already been sold out. Even then, it brought 20 to 30 customers a day, today about a hundred.

“Everything goes in large batches, to the greatest extent. If Kalashnikov was bought with a hundred cartridges before, now at least 400-500 times. ”

There is obviously a demand for weapons and various self-defense equipment, as Vänrikkik is also open every day of the week from 10 am to 8 pm.

Engineer Viktor has also deviated from the basement store to replenish its cartridge stocks. He prepared to protect his family with guns.

The engineer presented a picture on his mobile phone of a gated detached house outside Kiev, where he plans to evacuate his family as the situation escalates.

There is a bomb shelter under the house and lots of nature around it. Viktor believes that there will be easier to defend against attackers than in Kiev.

“In 2014, the people of Donbass lost everything they had worked for. I don’t want that to happen to us. ”

Politicians efforts to ease tensions continued on Tuesday. President of Russia Vladimir Putin met in Moscow with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin and assured at the meeting held after the meeting at the press conferencethat there will be no war.

Believes who wants to, the ecologist thinks Maxim Rudokvas Russians at the Kiev Regional Defense Center. He had arrived from the neighboring town of Bojakka to enroll in national defense courses to learn how to use weapons.

Civil defense courses have become extremely popular in Kiev. They have been heavily advertised on the subway and on the internet. Head of Communications and Administration at the Center Pavlo Šššibrja spoke on the phone almost non-stop on Tuesdays.

Pavlo Shchibrja, Head of Communications and Administration at the Kyiv Regional Defense Center, advised Maksim Rudokvas and Dmytro Solovei, civilians interested in national defense.

He was called upon by citizens interested in national defense as well as by the international media reporting on the courses. Rudokvas could not get through by phone, but had to drive to Kiev on the spot.

The will to defend the country has been strong since childhood, but the regional defense forces are a more suitable option for a working family member to join the army.

“I don’t like the situation with the Russians. That worries me. I hope there will be no use for national defense skills, but I want to be ready. My father has been preparing me for this since childhood. I want to be useful to my country, ”said Rudokvas, 39, who works in the logistics industry.

Maxim Rudokvas, an ecologist working in the field of logistics, drove from the neighboring city of Kiev, Boyarka, to the capital on Tuesday to register for the regional defense center's national defense course.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyi is declared Wednesday’s “Unity Day” in response to intelligence that Russia would carry out its attack on that very day.

In his statement, Zelenskyi stated that Ukraine’s “internal and external challenges” require responsibility, self-confidence and concrete action from its citizens.

Rudokvas supported the president’s idea of ​​a day of unity and considered it important. He hoped that the 44 million people of Ukraine would unite and show the world their strong character.

“I don’t need Unity Day because I grew up in Ukraine and know the history of our country. But many others need it because they know nothing about our history. It’s because of the school. ”

Rudokvas, for example, said his spouse is from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, whose schools reportedly emphasize Russian history at the expense of Ukraine.

“In Donetsk, the enemy was received with open arms and what have they received? Nothing. They were taught in school that Russia is good, so they believed so. ”