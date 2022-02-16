This great development is due to the announcement by the Integrity Commission, on Tuesday, that Iraq succeeded in what it called “the legal penetration of international banking secrecy, as Iraq was able for the first time to penetrate international banking secrecy, through the efforts of the Integrity Commission and the Iraq Funds Recovery Fund.”

She added that “the penetration was carried out through legal procedures, according to which Iraq was able to access the contents of the treasury in Switzerland.”

successive campaigns

Last year, the current Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, launched a wide campaign, in cooperation with the international community, relevant organizations and relevant authorities, as well as neighboring countries and the Arab ocean, with regard to funds smuggled abroad, and support in stopping the draining of the country’s funds, through companies and personalities with complex links. .

Iraqi funds are divided into two parts; The first is since the time of Saddam Hussein, and belongs to officials of the former regime, members of the Baath Party, and official funds of the Iraqi state over the past years, and the other part, to Iraqi officials, in the post-Saddam Hussein regime, who fled abroad, after the corruption files against them were revealed. Successive governments manage to send them back to the country.

The financial advisor to the Prime Minister, Mazhar Muhammad, said that “the moves to recover Iraqi funds employed in hidden investments or safe havens, as they are called outside the country, which had previously been seized, have begun to record success, and that those involved in this matter are classified under the category of financial crimes and face charges of assaulting money.” general”.

Saleh added, in a press statement, that “these efforts confirm the success of the Integrity Commission in the external field to recover funds, since it was entrusted with the tasks of the Iraq Funds Recovery Fund under Law No. (9) of 2012, which was amended more than two years ago.”

The Iraqi government hopes that the campaign it launched last year will achieve something in tracing billions of dollars smuggled out of the country.

And last September, Iraq organized an international conference in the capital, Baghdad, as part of Al-Kazemi’s plan to expand the tools to fight corruption, to include external parties, after the progress achieved during the last period, such as the arrest of political leaders involved in corruption files, and activating the role of the competent oversight bodies, in this regard. .

During the opening of the international conference in Baghdad, Al-Kazemi stressed, at the time, that corruption and terrorism are two sides of the same coin, while stressing the recovery of Iraq’s looted funds.

switzerland knot

With the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Swiss government froze the deposits of 55 former Iraqi officials, including the funds of the late President Saddam Hussein and his sons, to transfer those funds to a fund for the reconstruction of Iraq.

The expert in Iraqi economic affairs, Sarmad Al-Shammari, said that “the announcement of the Integrity Commission, to achieve this progress, will make the path of recovering Iraq’s funds on the right path, as the node was the response of the Swiss authorities, regarding these funds, and the way to deal with them, in light of the new situation, In addition to the wars and disasters that Iraq witnessed during the past years, which made the countries of the world reluctant to deal positively with regard to such files, until the situation stabilizes, and the gains achieved from those funds are reassured.

Al-Shammari added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “what happened represents a major economic development, and the officials in the Integrity Commission, and those concerned with recovering Iraq’s money, should invest and strengthen this development, to open up other horizons, and see all the data and Swiss accounts, which It included a lot of Iraqi money, whether for members of Saddam Hussein’s regime, or after 2003.”

It is noteworthy that international resolution 1483 stipulated that all member states of the United Nations transfer the funds of former Iraqi regime officials to a fund for the reconstruction of Iraq.

During the past months, the Iraqi authorities announced the arrest of dozens of executive officials and parliamentarians, after the formation of the Anti-Corruption Committee, by Al-Kazemi, amid calls for the continuation of this approach, and its imposition on the next government.