Monday, May 29, 2023
HS in Ankara | Jubilant Erdoğan supporters filled the streets of Ankara

May 29, 2023
in World Europe
HS in Ankara | Jubilant Erdoğan supporters filled the streets of Ankara

Erdoğan’s supporters marched towards the thousand-plus-room presidential palace, honking car horns and waving Turkish flags: “Bye bye Kemal!”

Harsh

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won the Turkish presidential election on Sunday and continues for another five-year term.

After the victory, tens of thousands of Erdoğan’s supporters marched towards the over a thousand-room presidential palace, honking car horns and waving Turkish flags.

A supporter waved an Erdoğan sheet at the victory party. Picture: Emilia Anundi / HS

Turkish flags waved in the evening in Ankara. Picture: Emilia Anundi / HS

“We do not want [kurdijärjestö] PKK terrorists to Turkey, said Meryem Eksi near the headquarters of Erdogan’s AK party.

“This is a victory for all of Turkey,” said a middle-aged man who did not give his name.

According to experts, Erdoğan’s election victory is likely to further divide Turkey and may lead to a narrowing of democracy.

“Bye bye Kemal!” were a woman’s greetings to the loser of the second round of the election to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Erdoğan’s supporters marched in a victory parade. Picture: Emilia Anundi / HS

Recommended

