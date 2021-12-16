HS Helsinki Where did the ATMs disappear from the main train station? The station tunnel vending machine in particular is in a clever place today

There is no need to look for ATMs in the central hall of the main train station. Where have the Otto vending machines been moved?

If you do not have not visited Helsinki Central Station for a while – as many are not with the pandemic – there is a need to prepare for the search. Namely, there are no more lines of three Otto ATMs in the central hall of the station building, although quite a few look for them there.

“We had to remove the vending machines from the central hall,” says the director of Automation in charge of Otto vending machines Jyri Marviala.

At the request of VR, which manages the station building, Automatia had to relocate them due to the renovation of the central hall. Since then, some of those in need of banknotes have strayed from the station building crosswise.

According to VR’s communications, the ATMs were moved to their current location about 1.5 years ago.

At the same time, the number of vending machines inside the station building decreased from three to two.

“They controlled where the vending machines could be put and how many,” Marviala says.

Well, where can the vending machines be found if there is a need for cash at the train station?

The main train station currently has two ATMs. The Otto vending machines are located on the west wing of the station building, ie on the Elielinaukio side in the shopping street Next to the HSL service point.

“If you find a shopping mall, then yes you can find a vending machine. They are about halfway up the alley, ”Marviala points out.

The only Otto vending machine inside the railway station is in the west wing of the station, next to the HSL service point.

Marvialan according to Automatia would have liked to keep the vending machines in their old place in the central hall.

“There were enough users, and it wasn’t at that destination that we wouldn’t have wanted to move or reduce vending machines.”

Marviala says that the railway station’s ATMs are still among the most used in Finland. Before the construction of the Kamppi center, they were the busiest Otto points.

According to Marviala, customers have “just fine” found a new location for vending machines.

“It’s hard to make a direct comparison because Korona has influenced the use of ATMs across the board, but there is still traffic at the train station. Regular users who pass through it have found the vending machines. ”

For example the nearest Otto vending machine to the station tunnel hides under the escalator on the Citycenter side. The video at the beginning of this story shows how to find it, as the vending machine is in a cunning place.

Marviala suggests that the Otto mobile app helps in the search for vending machines.

The nearest Otto vending machine to the station tunnel hides under the escalator on the Citycenter side.

All in all There are plenty of ATMs near Helsinki Central Station.

The map below shows the Otto and Lift vending machines at Helsinki Central Station or in its immediate vicinity, which are in public areas. More detailed information on all Otto vending machines can be found from here and Vending Machines from here.

According to VR’s communications, there are no plans to make any changes to the number and location of vending machines at Helsinki Central Station in the near future.