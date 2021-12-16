Wayne Taylor Racing has defined the crew for its Acura that it will field at the start of the 2022 season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The ARX-05 # 10 branded as always Konica Minolta will be entrusted to the confirmed duo Ricky Taylor-Filipe Albuquerque, to whom the newly arrived Will Stevens will be added for the Endurance Cup races.

The latter takes the place of Alexander Rossi, who in any case will be the fourth competitor for the 24h of Daytona to try the assault on success in the DPi Class.

“2022 will be a fantastic season. The first year with the ARX-05 we have already done very well fighting for the championship. Together with Filipe and Alex we will be able to continue to work for success, collaborating with HPD and Acura,” said Taylor.

“It’s also great to have Will on board. He’s a world-class driver in the industry and we’re lucky to have him on the team. He’s already made a great contribution, and I think our lineup for Daytona is as strong as ever. The competition will be tough with it. the addition of a second Cadillac from Ganassi, but we will be delighted and look forward to fighting for another title. “

Albuquerque added: “The winter break isn’t that long, especially this year, as the last race was a little later than usual. For those who enjoy racing, like me, it’s great. It’s time to start 2022 with my great teammate Ricky. Now that we have more experience with Acura, perhaps we can also find that extra point that made us lose the DPi title in 2021 “.

“We had a fantastic test with the whole team a few weeks ago, where Alex and our new partner Will were also there; I’m happy to have him with us, he has a lot of experience; we have had a lot of fights in the past in ELMS and WEC , so I know how good he is. I hope we can score many victories together. “

# 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi, DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi celebrate on the podium Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Rossi also knows very well what awaits him: “I am thrilled to return to Daytona with Wayne Taylor Racing and Acura. It was a privilege to be able to continue racing with Ricky for a third year together and the addition of Filipe could not have been the best. as demonstrated by the result we were able to achieve in 2021 “.

“It’s great to be able to work with Will again, as we were teammates in F1; we were able to work together again after six years of not seeing each other. I can’t wait to get back on track and I hope to helping Wayne to take home his fifth 24h win in 6 years. “

Newcomer Stevens is ready to share his experience in F1, WEC and ELMS: “I am really excited to join WTR to race the Daytona, Sebring and Petit Le Mans races in IMSA. This team is very respected and that I’ve always wanted to be a part of. “

“IMSA is a big market in motorsport that is growing tremendously, it’s a relationship that I want to build for the future. I’ve known Ricky, Filipe and Alexander for the past few years, so it’s good to have a good relationship already. It’s an honor to be a part of. of this exceptional team and be able to contribute to this year’s success. “

Wayne Taylor commented: “I am thrilled to finally announce our 2022 driver line-up. Each year, we speak to many competitors and I am happy to officially announce all names. Ricky and Filipe are confirmed full time, continuity is always a good thing and they both work very well together. “

“We have Alexander, who did a great job last year helping us win Daytona, while Will will race all the races in the Endurance Cup. We have been watching him over the past two years and gathering information.”

“Alex and he were teammates in Formula 1 years ago, so the drivers blended very well in the recent two days of testing at Daytona, where Will was fast very quickly. The most important thing is to have everyone on the same side. goal that is to win “.

David Salters, President and Technical Director of Honda Performance Development, the North American branch of Acura Motorsports, said, “Winning Daytona and the Endurance Cup last year was an important milestone for Acura’s IMSA racing program. Only in the first year of our collaboration, Wayne Taylor Racing has proven to be an important partner for us and the driver training for 2022 is really strong. “

“It’s a great team, Wayne leads all of our engineers and we work well together on the track. We look forward to these very talented drivers being able to hit success for Acura next year.”