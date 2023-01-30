HS Helsinki | This is how “dream kitchens” were presented to the people of Helsinki in 1973

In 1973, Sähkötalo had an exhibition where people could see the equipment of the “dream kitchen”. To modern people, the exhibition would seem special.

In January In 1973, the people of Helsinki were offered the opportunity to peek into the modern dream kitchen in Kamppi’s new Sähkötalo.

The City of Helsinki’s electricity company offered city residents guidance on using devices that make everyday life easier.

The public was advised, among other things, on the use of automatic washing machines, refrigerators and lighting. From time to time, freezing courses were also offered.

Some of these devices were still pure utopia for some at that time.

Special the exhibition focused on the safety of using electricity and the correct use of machines.

There was enough demand. The exhibition premises were still under construction, when those eager to learn already arrived to try out, for example, an Italian automatic washing machine, the duration of the washing program differed quite a bit from the Nordic and German versions.

“The dream kitchen has every possible home appliance,” Helsingin Sanomat wrote.

Sähkötalo’s observation and teaching facilities were presented in Helsingin Sanomat on January 31, 1973.

At the exhibition there were plenty of different machines. Automatic washing machines were found with fixed program, freely adjustable, washing machine and pulsator machine.

There was also a garbage disposal in the sink, as its use was allowed in Helsinki, and a “wonderful speaker”, which admittedly didn’t work yet.

Many people needed help choosing household appliances, because dishwashers in particular were not yet part of the standard kitchen equipment in the early 1970s.

Fortunately, at Sähkötalo, the features of the devices were explained comprehensively. With the help of lists and diagrams, the visitor could compare the machines at ease.

The exhibition staff was also there to help with the selection. There were also actual teaching lessons.

“Almost all places are reserved”, economics teacher Pirjo Muurinen told HS.