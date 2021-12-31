HS Helsinki The man went to buy kombucha at the market, the cash register asked for papers – Supermarket chains tell why a trendy drink should not be bought freely

Kombucha and sima may contain alcohol due to the fermentation process used in its production.

Sattui from the end of the year in Helsinki’s Herttoniemi Prisma:

A 32-year-old man walked to the checkout holding a kombucha tea drink. At the checkout, the man was asked for proof of identity, even though the drink was non-alcoholic.

Why on earth?

And what other products are only sold to adult customers?

SOK: n accountability manager Satu Kattilamäki says no drinks containing alcohol are sold to anyone under the age of 18.

“Under the Alcohol Act, drinks containing at least 1.2 per cent alcohol may not be sold to anyone under the age of 18. However, Valvira, the Social Licensing and Supervision Agency, recommends that beverages containing less than 1.2% alcohol should not be sold to anyone under the age of 18. ”

As part of the S Group, HOK-Elanto’s stores are committed to complying with this recommendation.

Beverages which, according to the manufacturer, do not contain any alcohol – ie 0% alcohol – are freely marketable.

So why not buy kombucha freely?

Kattilamäki according to which alcohol, mucilage, mulled wine, kombucha, first cell and certain cider and long drinks may not be sold to minors, as they may contain alcohol.

“Kombucha is a fermented drink, which means that it can also contain alcohol, according to the manufacturer. For this reason, the age of a young buyer is always ensured, regardless of the amount of alcohol in the drink, ”says Kattilamäki.

“ “Kombucha is a fermented beverage, which means it can contain alcohol.”

Other products subject to age limit control in the S Group’s stores include smoking equipment and cigarette lighters.

Chocolates, ice creams and other food products containing alcohol also require a review of the age limit.

Keskon food stores follow the same recommendations as the S Group’s stores.

According to the recommendations of the Grocery Trade Association (PTY), the age of all under-30s is checked whenever they are buying alcohol-containing products.

“The background is the idea of ​​the bad health effects of alcohol and the desire to avoid minors getting acquainted with the products through low-alcohol drinkers,” says Kesko’s communications manager for the grocery trade. Minttu Tirkkonen.

Kombucha has caused headaches in K-food stores as well.

While the product is perceived as healthy, customers may not realize that the beverage may contain alcohol due to the fermentation process used in its preparation.

“For this reason, kombucha is also one of the age-restricted products according to PTY’s recommendations,” says Tirkkonen.

Similar products include Simat and mulled wine, if they contain even a small amount of alcohol.

K-food stores may also decide on other stricter age limits for each store, such as the sale of energy drinks. Many retailers have set an age limit of 16 for energy drinks.

How went to Herttoniemi for a man who shopped? Did the customer finally get their kombucha drink?

He did. An identity card was included in the trip.

He returned from a business trip, wondering and amused.

