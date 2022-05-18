HS Helsinki The block restaurant is fighting for life, because there are no employees – Entrepreneur asks his friends to work to survive day by day

The shortage of labor in the restaurant sector is driving down the bistro in East Helsinki. “I don’t know anything about next week, even though I’m constantly interviewing people.”

Herttoniemi resident block restaurant Pikku Hukka is in danger of having to hit the door of the patch. Skilled staff doesn’t seem to be found anywhere, and an entrepreneur Hanna Paksula is in pain.

The restaurant will inform you on their website. The message signed by Paksula shows that the entrepreneur is ready to be flexible in terms of salary, job description and responsibilities – as long as there are only qualified factors.

“I am has received good applications and met great people, but now there is a jobseeker’s market, ”Paksula laments HS.

The top types found by Paksula have thus been able to end their jobs in practice, and the small restaurant in East Helsinki has not been the number one option.

Little Hukka was founded just before Korona and the troubles it brought. Despite everything, the restaurant has found customers.

“The place is so wonderful and special that it arouses interest,” Paksula believes.

However, the restaurant is not run by a mere customer base.

The problem underlying this is the wider phenomenon of labor shortages in the restaurant sector.

Strict interest rates have curtailed the operations of many restaurants, and a large proportion of skilled workers have had to switch industries. Paksula is not surprised, but understands that working in the field was very uncertain and insecure during the Korona period.

“Together with our restaurant colleagues, we have cried about how tenaciously employees stretch and flex. Then they have had to give them layoffs as a Christmas present, ”says Paksula.

Pikku Hukka has been looking for permanent staff for half a year.

According to Paksula, what is special is that a few of the employees he hired have canceled at the last minute. He suspects that there are not many applicants in the labor market at the moment enthusiasm to commit to long-term.

“I don’t know anything about next week, even though I’m constantly interviewing people.”

At least this week, Little Hukka can still welcome his customers, as he is helped by friends and a few professionals. For the time being, Paksula also works on his own in the kitchen.