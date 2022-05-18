On the occasion of the Miami weekend Alexader Albon managed to enter the top 10 in free practice, but a problem with the temperature of the tires in qualifying, especially with the balance between the front and rear axles, forced the Thai to sprint from the eighteenth box in competition.

Albon, however, was able to recover up to passing in tenth place under the checkered flag and then being promoted to ninth position after the second penalty inflicted on Fernando Alonso.

The former Red Bull driver was particularly unlucky in the last few qualifying sessions. In Australia a new tire temperature problem and traffic forced him to sixteenth position, but even on that occasion in the race he managed to recover up to tenth place after making the mandatory pit on the last lap, while in Imola a problem on the brakes he compromised his entire weekend.

“It’s hard to score points when you always qualify in the back,” Jost Capito told Motorsport.com. “We need more luck, but the speed we manage to express in the race confirms that the car is valid”.

“Alex had an incredible race in Miami. He is a great driver and he is proving it. He is also showing the potential of our car. We just have to solve the problems in qualifying to get better results ”.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44 Photo by: Williams

Capito then underlined how the entire team must improve in tire management, a critical side that emerged in Miami.

“It all depends on the preparation of the tires. The asphalt temperature had increased by 5 degrees compared to our last outing and therefore we estimated that we had to treat the tires a little differently to warm them “.

“There was no balance between front and rear and if you only have two laps available and you fail in the first, then it becomes much more complicated to move to the second because you have a lot of pressure on you.”

The Williams team principal, however, wanted to give credit to the team that is showing an immense competitive spirit.

“Everyone was very disappointed with the qualifying result after finishing the free practice top 10, but the team is extremely motivated and ready to fight.”

“I think it became evident that no one has ever given up and it will be like that in the future. We are now in a good position. We returned from Miami without any damage and bringing home points and it was a result that no one expected ”.