HS Helsinki Roihuvuori is trying to save a fabulous sight: The impressive snow castle of the residents delighted the neighborhood, but now it melts moment by moment

An impressive view of the snow rose in the courtyard of Sanna Warsell’s café in Roihuvuori. Now the warm weather threatens the unique “snow castle terrace”.

Cafe Owner and hostess of Roihuvuori Rio Sanna Warsell rejoiced on Friday after the locals and village activists had built a charming snow castle terrace in the café’s courtyard.

“The most communal project ever,” Warsell glows to HS on Monday.

He says the terrace came as a surprise to him for the most part, even though he had received a little hint of the plan in advance.

“The night before, there was a bit of a hint of it. I didn’t know what it was going to be like, it was pretty awesome. ”

Warsell says the snow terrace was really popular. Over the weekend, families with children in particular actively visited the café, and residents photographed the terrace.

The terrace became necessary during the Korona period, because the tent shed in the yard in the warmest weather had to be demolished due to the snow.

Warming up however, the weather threatens the snow terrace, and according to Warsell, it has already largely collapsed.

Residents of the surrounding area have tried to repair the castle as it has melted. According to Warsell, the next step is probably to start work from the beginning if the weather gets colder again.

“Sunday night when [linna] began to collapse, some villager who wasn’t even building it came to repair it, ”Warsell says.

“Yes, I think they’re going to rebuild it here.”

Warsellin according to Roihuvuoru people are a communal crowd, and have helped the café in the past.

Warsell, for example, got help from a team when the cafe’s refrigerator broke down. A group of ten immediately appeared at the scene to carry it out.

“Yes, help is here. I wouldn’t be able to do without them here, ”says Warsell.

Cafe a photographer living nearby Iiro Kaukiainen was involved in the construction work of the snow castle. He describes the Roihu Mountains as an active gang.

Now the terrace is already melting fast, but it belongs to the nature of snow castles.

“The snow castles are made for a while,” he says.

