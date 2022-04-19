HS Helsinki Man handed out soothing drugs to children in a mall – children act wisely

A man who offered medicines to children was found in Lauttasaari on the basis of the signs given by the children.

Senior the man distributed sedative drugs to children in the Lauttasaari shopping center in Lauttis, Helsinki, on Sunday, April 3.

“The picture from the surveillance camera shows that the older man stopped talking to the children first and then handed the tin candy box to the children. In addition to caramels, the box contained medicines in a blister pack, ”says the shopping center manager. Heli Vainio.

The children act wisely in the situation. They took the box to the security guards at the mall and told the man the hallmarks.

Man arrived at the mall again two days later. The guards arrested the man on the basis of the signs and called the police to the scene.

“I haven’t heard the man show up at the mall after that,” Vainio says.

It has been reported in the past Lauttasaari magazine.