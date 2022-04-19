The Sampdoria coach Giampaolo is evaluating what changes and innovations to bring to the match against Verona on 23 April. The hypothesis of a change of form remains solid, with a turn to 4-4-2

Genoa – Double training today in Bogliasco for Sampdoria, this morning with a lower law enforcement device than the one present yesterday afternoon for the recovery. Around 11.30 at the Mugnaini he also arrived from Rome vice president Romei. Who also met at lunch with President Lanna, the manager of the technical areas Osti and the director of Faggiano, who also arrived in Genoa this morning.

