HS Helsinki Luxury apartments in the Helsinki metropolitan area are sought as the setting for the series that mirrors the revival of the business sharks – the criteria are extremely strict

The Finnish version of the Norwegian Exit series will be filmed in the spring. That is why the metropolitan area is looking for suitable homes as a place to shoot.

In Helsinki Paavo Markkanen is a special job. He is a filmmaker by profession.

In most cases, Markkanen arranges shooting permits and searches for suitable subjects. Sometimes he rides in an armored car, sometimes the workday is blown up in the name of TV entertainment.

Currently, Markkanen is touring the most luxurious luxury apartments in the Helsinki metropolitan area, knocking on doors and asking if your home should be borrowed for filming.

Norwegian The Finnish version of the Exit series will be filmed during the spring.

The protagonists of the series are rich financial businessmen living in luxury apartments.

“I have mapped out suitable areas where sites could be found. These include Kulosaari, Kuusisaari and Kaskisaari. On the Espoo side, Westend and Kauniainen could also be like that, ”says Markkanen.

In these areas, Markkanen is looking for homes that meet strict criteria, preferably modern ones.

There are not too many of them in the metropolitan area.

Specially Markkanen is interested in finding a loft-style penthouse, a rustic old house, a modern family home and a modern detached house with sea views.

He has been looking for destinations by walking into suitable areas, informing and through social media.

“There have been a lot of contacts. Perhaps one-tenth of the destinations are the ones I go to see on the spot. I dare to suggest a tenth of them to the production company, ”he says.

“There are a limited number of exclusive items.”

Provided their own home ends up borrowing for the use of descriptions, there is more to it than just fame and glory.

Compensation will be paid for the filming locations, and in addition, the filming will be cleaned by a professional cleaner.

The amount of compensation and the terms of the contract may vary depending on the items.

“These are handled on a case-by-case basis. It is possible to use the resident’s own furniture, but in some cases you want to stage the object with a different interior, ”says Markkanen.

“The resident does not have to make any prior preparations.”

The Exit series is produced by Fremantle Finland. The series is coming to the C More streaming service in the fall of 2022.

Correction 1.2. at 15.45. The story read earlier that the series is coming from television. The series will be on the C More streaming service in the fall.

