HS Helsinki Here is Tapio Rautalapio – the snow plows in Helsinki got personal names

Helsinki published by the Urban Environment Industry With their Twitter account winners of the snow plow title competition.

These snow plows can be seen in the hustle and bustle of work in Suutarila, Oulunkylä and Käpylä.

The winners are Tapio Rautalapio, Anssi Kola, Ogelin Snögeli and Snadi.

Tapio Rautalapio will continue to work on the streets of the Suutarila area. The 10.6-tonne snow plow is described by the Helsinki urban environment industry as a reliable and efficient coworker.

The new name of the snow plow is a tribute to what became known as an athlete, actor and singer To Tapio Rautavaara (1915-1979).

Weighing six tons, Anssi Kola, on the other hand, is a lower and more agile snow plow. It works smoothly even in tight spaces in the Suutarila area.

The name of the snow plow is reminiscent of a musician Anssi Kelan name.

Walking and cycling paths in Oulunkylä are the construction sites of Ogel Snögel. The versatile plowing machine has a sloping plow, a centrifuge and sanding, salting and street washing equipment.

In Puu-Käpylä, on the other hand, a snow plow called Snadi will work. Snadi removes snow and fights slippery narrow sidewalks.

Snow plows are driven by the staff of the construction service Staran and the property maintenance company Alltime.