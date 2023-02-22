HS Helsinki | A popular cycling shop goes bankrupt in Arabianranta

The cycling shop Velobia Bike Co closed down due to bankruptcy. The bankruptcy estate is looking for a new cycling business entrepreneur for the premises.

Helsinki Velobia Bike Co, a cycling shop located in Hämeentie, Arabia, has ceased operations after going bankrupt

The bike shop did not want to comment on the matter to HS.

Velobia Bike Co in the future, another cycling store may continue on the farm.

The bankruptcy estate is looking for a buyer for the company’s business. The movables of the cycling shop were for sale on the website huutokaupat.com.

The auction ended on Tuesday, February 21. It was reported on the Huutokaupat.com website today, Wednesday, that the offers are currently being checked.

The bike shop is now closed.

