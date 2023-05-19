HS Analysis | The government negotiations will face a real test next week – This is what the failure of the negotiations would mean

The chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah (left), the chairman of the Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson, the leader of the government, the chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo and the chairman of the Fundamental Finns Riikka Purra told about the day’s government negotiations at Säätytalo in Helsinki on May 17, 2023.

Although the government’s founder, Petteri Orpo, assures that the government negotiations are halfway through, the most difficult issues are still ahead. What happens if negotiations break down?

Domestic ones the Kotus etymological dictionary of the language center by verb to run means “priming” or “priming” with, for example, primer.

Older editions of the dictionary of modern Finland explain of running to be a common and derogatory term whose synonyms are “to arrange” and “to speculate”. For example, if someone runna himself to a good deed, the person keplots himself to the task in question.