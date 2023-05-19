Estadão Contenti

05/19/2023 – 11:39 am

Zurich Airport AG was the winner of the rebidding auction for São Gonçalo do Amarante Airport (ASGA), located in Rio Grande do Norte. The winning bid was R$ 320,000,012.00, representing a premium of 41%. The event promoted this Friday, the 19th, at the headquarters of B3 in São Paulo, is the first held by the current federal management.

The auction was disputed between the winning company and NK 230 Empreendimentos e Participações. The second highest bid was BRL 320,000,011.00.

The minimum bid stipulated was R$ 226.9 million and the new concession contract will last for 30 years. The values ​​projected for the contract include an estimated revenue for the entire concession of R$ 1.32 billion.

The rebidding took place after the operator Inframérica Concessionária do Aeroporto de São Gonçalo do Amarante voluntarily returned the concession to the public authorities in 2020.

Located in the municipality of São Gonçalo do Amarante, ASGA is 18 kilometers from the Port of Natal and 30 kilometers from the center of the Potiguar capital. The terminal was the first in the country to be awarded to the private sector, in 2011.
























