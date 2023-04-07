HS Analysis | The continuation of Teemu Puki’s career is defined by family, playing style and ambition

Teemu Puk’s announcement to leave Norwich City gives the club and the player a chance to say a good farewell, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Norwich City striker star Teemu Pukki dropped the expected news on Wednesday when he announced that he will be leaving the club after this season.

Pukki has been a fixed star for Norwich City since he joined the club in the summer of 2018.

The news was not a surprise, but nevertheless it must have been something of a shock to Norwich City’s supporters.

Namely, Norwich City will not easily find or get a striker of Puki’s level with their resources for years to come. Pukki has scored 88 goals in 204 matches for Norwich, which is a huge amount.

In five seasons, he has experienced two Championship Series wins and two promotion celebrations, selection as the best player in the Championship Series and two seasons in the world’s toughest series, the Premier League.

Puk became the club’s fourth all-time top scorer at Norwich, sealing his status as a club legend.

Puki’s position in Norwich City is compared to what club legends were like, for example Jussi Jääskeläinen in Bolton, sami Hyypiä in Liverpool or Jari Litmanen In Ajax.

Buck the announcement gives the club and the player a chance to say goodbye to each other.

The future move has been talked about since last summer, but then it didn’t happen yet. Pukki can now leave on a free transfer, which gives him more opportunities.

From the point of view of the Finnish national team, it is essential which club he ends up with next.

Pukki has also been the number one star of Finnish football for five years. With his goals, he propelled the Finnish A national team to its historic first place in the European Championships.

And why couldn’t he do it again. Pukki started the EC qualifiers with two assists, one of which led Finland to an away win in Northern Ireland.

Pukki said in Norwich City’s press release that he still has a few years left in his career and is willing to experience something new.

His the next club transfer is determined by at least a few factors: Family, remaining years of career, ambition and money.

During his years at Norwich City, Puki became a father, and he will certainly think about the comfort of the family when making his next contract.

Based on his physical condition, 33-year-old Puki has at least two or maybe even three good playing years left abroad. His age limits his options, but moving as a free player increases the number of interested clubs.

He certainly wants to choose the highest possible league level and quality club, but at the same time a place where he can also play.

What series could be possible for Puki? At least the North American MLS, the English Premier League and the Bundesliga.

In the Premier League and he could play in the Bundesliga due to his abilities, but the options are limited to smaller clubs and, in addition, the options are also limited by how Pukki fits the teams’ playing style.

The German correspondent of a sports magazine Johanna Nordlingin according to Pukki, due to his level, he would be able to play in Germany.

“Yes, he could fit in the Bundesliga, but maybe not in the top clubs. Puki’s characteristics are suitable for counter-attacking play, and with that in mind, quite a few clubs from below the middle class could come into question.”

Such could be Stuttgart, Bochum and Puk’s former club Schalke.

One interesting option could be Borussia Mönchengladbach, where Pukki has coached at Norwich City as head coach Daniel Farke.

The new contract is probably Puki’s last chance to make a big bankroll. But money is probably not the most important factor determining a club transfer, because he has already earned that much in his career.

Buck’s agent Teemu Turunen agreed to comment on Puki’s future in one sentence.

“An agreement has not been made, and no decisions have been made,” says Turunen.

It it is certain that Pukki does not need to be marketed any worse. He is widely known and now his own desire is widely known.

In the spring and summer, the agent of Puki doesn’t really have to do much more than answer the phone. The buck himself just needs to stay healthy.

