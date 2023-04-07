Van Gerwen immediately set the tone with his first three arrows. De Brabander threw 180 and Dobey immediately knew what time it was. The Englishman was immediately broken and fell behind the facts. He didn’t stand a chance, while the averages spoke something in his favor: 106.6 to 106.1. Van Gerwen only made the difference on the doubles.

In his eyes, the 73 finish on the 3-1 was decisive. ,,If you see that the arrow lands in the middle of the double 20, then you know that you are well into the match,” said Van Gerwen at via play. He was satisfied with his own game. “It’s about putting pressure on him and I did that. With a few good finishes too, you can achieve a lot.”