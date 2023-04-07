Van Gerwen immediately set the tone with his first three arrows. De Brabander threw 180 and Dobey immediately knew what time it was. The Englishman was immediately broken and fell behind the facts. He didn’t stand a chance, while the averages spoke something in his favor: 106.6 to 106.1. Van Gerwen only made the difference on the doubles.
In his eyes, the 73 finish on the 3-1 was decisive. ,,If you see that the arrow lands in the middle of the double 20, then you know that you are well into the match,” said Van Gerwen at via play. He was satisfied with his own game. “It’s about putting pressure on him and I did that. With a few good finishes too, you can achieve a lot.”
Van Gerwen Dobey then broke again at 5-2 to decide it with a 125 finish. He complimented his opponent on his game. ,,He threw well back and that made for a nice game.” Van Gerwen will meet Jonny Clayton in the semifinals, who beat Nathan Aspinall (6-4) and beat Van Gerwen 6-5 last week. “I have to make sure that I am sharp again.”
Quarterfinals:
Michael van Gerwen – Chris Dobey 6-2
Nathan Aspinall – Jonny Clayton 4-6
Dimitri van den Bergh – Gerwyn Price 5-6
Peter Wright – Michael Smith 6-1
Semi-finals:
Michael van Gerwen – Jonny Clayton
Gerwyn Price – Peter Wright
