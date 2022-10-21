HS 50 years ago 22.10.1972 | Arkadia disappeared

The old one The last remnants of the Arkadia theater are about to disappear from the earth at the time of the centenary celebrations of the Suomalaisen teattri.

The building of the Arkadia theater located near Hankkija, where the Suomalainen teatteri kept its quarters until 1902, was moved opposite the Leppävaara station, where the house built from its parts has preserved glorious memories until these days in all its modesty.

The residents of Siirtola gardens will be evicted for the winter

Helsinki The residents of the transplant gardens are going to be evicted from their cottages for the winter.

For example, there are thirty cabins in the gardens of Konala and Kivinoka, whose residents are waiting for the moment when they will be driven out into the street.

Based on the opinion of the building inspection agency, the magistrate has prohibited wintering. The ban is based on building and health care laws, according to which cabins are not suitable for winter residences.

The residents of the gardens have tried in vain to get a new roof over their heads with the help of newspaper advertisements and acquaintances. The city has not been able to show them better apartments either.

Most of the cottagers work regularly. However, some are children, housewives and the elderly.

They continue their forced housing despite the magistrate’s threat of a fine. The transfer company has also canceled the leases.

An eviction threatens the winter residents of Kivinokka’s farm garden.

The cat was waiting for its owner to come home in Konala’s nursery garden area. If the eviction is carried out, everyone will have to move – but where?

The EEC countries are aiming for the European “Union”

Paris (Lauri Karén)

European the leaders of the extended economic community have left Paris after the most unexpected of stages brought their summit to an agonizing conclusion more than five hours behind schedule.

President Georges Pompidou could only announce at 1:35 a.m. Finnish time the night before Saturday in the company of his eight negotiators that things had finally been resolved and that the participants had shown their will to “advance the European Union”. – –

“Union” without its further qualifiers is only now a new term that has come to the fore. It seems to be shorthand for economic and monetary union, which the unions are aiming to create by the end of 1980.

Every Fifth wants pleasure houses in Finland

Which The fifth Finn who has turned 18 supports the establishment of brothels supervised by the authorities for us too. This was the result obtained by Finland’s Gallup in its August-September opinion survey.

In a survey commissioned by Helsingin Sanomai, it was found that about half of the respondents, 49 percent, were against the arrival of funhouses in Finland.

28 percent of the respondents considered the whole issue irrelevant. In terms of percentage, 20 percent of the respondents were supporters.

The brothel question was presented to the respondents referring to the assumption about the possibilities of these establishments to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

Five percent of those who had a positive or indifferent attitude towards pleasure houses were of the opinion that institutions should be established only for men.

Prostitution controlled by the authorities was abolished in Finland in 1907.

Silent destruction threatens forgotten attractions

Irene Huurre

Helsinki the original nature is disappearing. Many of the protected nature conservation areas are in poor condition. Trees have been pulverized, holes filled with ice, forests trampled, beautiful rocks broken up.

Now we are already fighting for every tree, says Mikko Pitkäniemi, forester of the city of Helsinki, head of the forest department.

In Helsinki, there are 35 protected nature conservation sites around the city. – –

The oldest protected trees in Helsinki are secretive, Finnish silver willows. By the decision of the Chamber of Commerce, the silver willow growing in the current Lasipalats square, the former Kluuvinlahti beach willow, was pacified already in 1924. – –

Even worse than the willow in Lasipalats is the willow growing in the Kirjatyöntiekjatu park in Siltavuorenranta. This willow has been patched up with clowns and surprisingly it is still standing.

Nevertheless, this tree is still a special sight: cheerful yellow dwarfs have nested in the decorative, strong trunk, and the tree has managed to grow a couple of new branches with its last strength.

Siltavuori forester and city forester Mikko Pitkäniemi.

Finger alphabet coming to the teaching of the deaf

Kuopio (Rauni Väinämö)

Deaf people teaching methods for children are being reformed. For almost a hundred years, there have been desperate attempts to teach a deaf child to speak out loud, even though he cannot hear.

Help is coming from finger alphabets and sign language renewal. Experts are now debating how the renewal of sign language should take place.

Ph.D., who spoke at a course for parents of hearing-impaired children in Kuopio. Niilo Heinonen said that only in the last decade has it started to be realized that a deaf child needs all possible means to expand linguistic concepts.

Now the goal is to provide the most versatile subject teaching possible. In addition to lip counting, the use of finger alphabets is also increasingly being accepted in teaching, for example to clarify grammatical forms.

The doctor’s word about long runs: Insanity

Too long running distances is insane. Races of tens of kilometers are especially dangerous for young people, says a medical representative.

Runs like Impivaara do not inspire people to exercise. They attract well-trained athletes, thinks the man from the sports organization.

It is absurd to run 100 kilometers. According to medical science, there is no benefit from such a job, says assistant professor Eino Heikkinen.

This very Sunday, the first Finnish run of 100 kilometers will be held. 75 enthusiastic runners have signed up.

In a week’s time, a group of Finns are leaving for Athens to run the 42,195 meter distance in the birthplace of the marathon.

Last Sunday, 2,000 sports-minded and bettors completed Impivaara’s 30-kilometer cross-country marathon. Two weeks ago, 2,600 competitors jogged from Valkeakoski to Tampere.

Running hysteria threatens to take over a large part of Finns. But can the condition of an ordinary exerciser withstand such efforts.

Heikkinen considers even a 30-kilometer run too tiring and exhausting, even if he had trained regularly before dawn.

“Especially young adults must be careful not to run such long distances. An exceptional number of degenerative defects have been found in people who practiced endurance sports when they were young.”

The most common are joint and bone damage. The heart and respiratory system can withstand even heavy loads.

Psychologists to help sports coaching

Karkku (Pekka Aaltonen)

Finland sports life is quickly getting its own network of psychologists. The project is initiated by the Olympic Committee.

The aim is to gather psychologists according to the example of sports doctors. Psychologists would be used to help, e.g., in the preparation of long-term coaching plans.

The Munich symposium of the Olympic Committee and the Sports Science Society in Ellivuori in Karkun reinforced the notions of the need for psychologists.

“Now the need for psychologists in sports came up again. The sciences they represent clearly belong to the image of sports,” said head of coaching Kalevi Tuominen from the Finnish Olympic Committee.

Illness and health as structures of society

Television On Thursday night’s Olipa päivä program, there was a discussion of three psychiatrists related to the mental health campaign. One of the speakers was chief physician Claes Andersson.

Andersson emphasized the social origin of mental illnesses. Encouraged by Toivo Pihkanen, he said that changing attitudes about the disease is not enough. It is a question of the structures of both family and society.

Andersson, who was one of the leaders of the November movement, has published five poetry collections. They are the current best of Finnish-Swedish lyrics.

The recently published prose work Bakom bilderna (194 pp., Söderström & Co. 1972) is based on the experiences gained in the medical profession and strikes at the problems of illness, human relationships and society.

Claes Andersson would like to take off this coat – the mantle of a hierarchical leader – when treating his patients. His novels are written openly, without roles and the protection that comes with a role.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

