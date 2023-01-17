Erjoyfully well equipped: Ever since Apple has endorsed the Thunderbolt connections for super-fast data transfer with its Macbooks, the thunderbolt has increasingly become standard equipment in the Windows world as well. Not necessarily for desktop computers, but for notebooks in the upper price range. The Elite Dragonfly G3 from HP comes with two Thunderbolt ports. This is a rather light notebook at 1.2 kilograms, which has even more arrows in the quiver in terms of equipment: an LTE or a 5G module to get online quickly with a SIM card or e-SIM on the go, a webcam on the top edge of the screen, which offers an unusually high resolution of 5 megapixels and a 13.5-inch display in the original 3:2 format.

The Dragonfly comes in a case made from recycled aluminum and magnesium. The base unit seems very robust and torsion-resistant, which unfortunately cannot be said about the case lid. This can be folded back up to 180 degrees, and in addition to the two Thunderbolt 4 ports in USB-C format on the left and right, there is also an HDMI output for external monitors, as well as a SIM card slot and a conventional one USB port on the right side, whose plastic cover has to be unlocked manually before plugging in accessories.