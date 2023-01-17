Chiara Ferragni has no intention of stopping and, in fact, the famous entrepreneur has embarked on a new collaboration with a famous brand. Thus, together with Nespresso, Fedez’s wife has created a limited edition of coffee, which she has dedicated to her beloved Milan.

Chiara Ferragni had collaborated with the Nespresso already last year but this time the digital entrepreneur most famous in Italy has not limited itself to creating products for the preparation of coffee but it has expanded the Inspiration Italiana range with the launch of coffee ‘Intense Milan’.

The wife of Fedez, originally from Cremona, she is closely linked to the Lombard capital and thus wanted to pay homage to the urban and frenetic atmosphere of Milan!

Chiara Ferragni: new collaboration with Nespresso

To talk about the new line he has collaborated on, Clare Ferragni she has become the protagonist of a series of short films divided into four parts, in which the woman is alongside the historian Philip Cosmelli.

The two together immersed themselves in an adventure which tells the story of the culture of Italian coffee, starting from Rome.

In fact, the couple banned iconic places in the capital, including the Antico Caffè Greco where they were able to enjoy an espresso in Rome but also discover the traditions of the Italian roasting and their importance to thecoffee aroma.

Clear she was later married to Milan where he was able to taste the Milano Intenso blend; as background of the video, in this case, historical places have been chosen such as Villa Necchi, Palazzo Montedoria and the Cathedral.

Milano Intenso is made to allow those who taste it to found in coffee all the nuances of the city of Milan to which it is inspired. Striking a balance between fruity notes of jam and bits of spice, the coffee carries right into the heart of Milan, with its artistic heritage and always lively lifestyle. Milano Intenso, with its strong taste, tells the elegance, there history And the experience of coffee in Italy to those who enjoy it, all over the world.

commented the brand.

My love for coffee and for Italy knows no bounds. So I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with the family again Nespresso to develop this limited edition collection together. The new range was inspired by creativity and from the rich culture of Milan, and I’m really excited to bring such great tasting coffee to life with beautiful accessories And cars to allow coffee lovers to enjoy the beloved coffee everywhere yes they find.

instead said Chiara, who also gave birth to a series of accessories how two cups in matt black and gold and a coffee machine with a reminiscent design Villa Necchi Campiglioof which it carries the diamond pattern inside the building.