London(dpa)

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said that the confrontation he had with a Leeds fan during the two teams’ match that ended in a 2-2 draw in the English Premier League should serve as a wake-up call for those responsible for the safety of players and coaches.

And the British news agency (BA Media) reported that an angry fan of the home team, who Leeds later stated was arrested and banned from entering the stadium for life, managed to get out of the stands and down the technical area, to confront Howe, before he was quickly removed.

Howe said that he was fine after that incident, which came in the calculated time instead of lost to the match, and demanded the safety of those present in the matches.

He added, “I really can’t remember if he pushed me or not, I have no idea, it was strange because you are focused on the match and you don’t expect that to happen.”

Howe continued, “He just walked up to me and said something I couldn’t repeat and then he was turned away.” He explained: “I am fine in moments like that, thinking about the safety of the technical staff and the players in general. For me, in any match in the English Premier League or the first division, we must be vigilant, as the matter is very important.”