Liverpool, leader of the Premier League, took the star pulse of the third round of the England Cup by winning 2 to 0 in the Arsenal field, thanks to a great goal from the Colombian Luis Diaz, who started the year 2024.

In it Emirates Stadiumsomewhat against the Polish defender Jakub Kiwior (minute 80) when deflecting a foul shot Trent Alexander-Arnold had put the victory on track Liverpool. In the Colombian 90+5 Luis Diaz He sealed the classification with a powerful right hand to the corner.

He Liverpool has recovered that spark that was missing last season to fight for the title of the Premier League, In these six months of competition they have had an impressive first part of the campaign and are competing head-to-head in the league with the Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, not everything is happy in the halls of the club, since after the match against Newcastle, the egyptian Mohamed Salah left England to join the ranks of his team, which is facing the Africa Cup 2024.

The technician Jurgen Klopp They will be left for several weeks without the 'Pharaoh', who will defend the colors of his country in the tournament that will begin on January 13 and end on February 11.

The concern of Liverpool It is because they lose the scoring powder they have had 'Mo' In the season, he has scored 14 goals and eight assists in Premier League and 18 adding all competitions, being the team's top scorer in the campaign.

For this reason, attacking players like the Colombian Luis Diaz, the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez and the Portuguese Diogo Jota They are the ones called to replace Salah's goals.

In an effort to get by without Mohamed Salah, Klopp He indicated last Friday that he would be forced to “be creative” and that it was a renewed front line, having initially played with Gakpo as a midfielder and Elliot as a right back.

Klopp's solutions to make up for the loss of Luis Díaz

The German strategist must look for solutions so as not to feel the lack of the Egyptian, which is why he is studying several changes in his formation for the games that are coming up. Premier League and the English League Cup.

Last Sunday against Arsenal in the FA Cup, The solution was to put the Dutch Cody Gakpo on the right wing, to the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez as center forward and Luis Diaz It was the extreme left.

However, in the second half it caused Klopp 'kicked the board' displaced Luis Diaz to the right, Gakpo moved towards the center and Nunez was placed to the left.

The solution worked out perfectly for the German coach, who saw an improvement in his team and could repeat this Wednesday in the semifinals of League Cup against him Fulham. Furthermore, it is not ruled out that English Harvey Elliott occupy the far right, taking advantage of his left-footed profile, or that the Portuguese Diogo Jota be the one sacrificed to occupy that place where Liverpool is missing players.

Currently, the red team is fighting on all fronts: it is the leader of the Premier League with 45 points, he will play the semifinal of League Cup, passed as leader of their group in the Europa League and advanced to the round in the FA Cup.

The information about Luis Díaz in England

With the goal against the gunnersthe guajiro Diaz He completed a particular list in his career. The coffee attacker has already scored a goal against Liverpool's five great rivals, who are part of the so-called 'Big Six', because they are the teams with the greatest history and greatness in English football.

Diaz He already scored a goal against them Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (2 goals), in Premier League matches. Furthermore, he noted Arsenal for FA Cup; while at Manchester City He scored against Porto, from Portugal, facing them in the Champions League.

With the shirt of Liverpool He only needs to score against City, although he already knows what it's like to beat them.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

