A new trailer Of Tekken 8 presents the new version of Panda which will be available within the roster of fighters of the chapter in question, with the traditional style but some variations applied to both appearance and gameplay.
Despite his strangeness, Panda represents a sort of staple in the roster of fighters in the Tekken series, and it's nice to see that the tradition will be maintained for the new chapter.
Bandai Namco confirmed the presence of the character already during the Tokyo Game Show 2023, but the official trailer arrives now, visible above.
The strange story of Panda
In the story of Tekken 8, Panda is the Xiaoyu's personal bodyguard, who accompanies her on a long journey around the world in search of Jin Kazama. Although the search did not produce many results, the strange couple has strengthened their relationship and continues to fight.
Panda remained faithful to Xiaoyu and her specific search and recovery quest, accompanying her through various challenges and putting her particular skills at her service. fighting technique derived from that of Heihachi, the Kuma Shinken.
Yesterday we saw a summary trailer on the story of Tekken, told by actor Brian Cox.
