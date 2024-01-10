A new trailer Of Tekken 8 presents the new version of Panda which will be available within the roster of fighters of the chapter in question, with the traditional style but some variations applied to both appearance and gameplay.

Despite his strangeness, Panda represents a sort of staple in the roster of fighters in the Tekken series, and it's nice to see that the tradition will be maintained for the new chapter.

Bandai Namco confirmed the presence of the character already during the Tokyo Game Show 2023, but the official trailer arrives now, visible above.