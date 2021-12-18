Austin Palao’s arrival on the small screen was sudden. The young model appeared on TV for the first time in the program Combate in 2014. Years later, he was invited by the production of This is war to be part of the reality program, where he made his leap to fame and where Several doors were opened to him.

After having debuted as an image for clothing brands and competing for a long season on the America TV reality show, Said Palao’s brother had the opportunity to travel to Turkey to be part of the couples reality show The Power of Love.

It was thus that Austin Palao headed to the Turkish country along with his Peruvian partner Shirley Arica, waiting to become the winner of the program and internationalize his name. Finally, his wish was a resounding success. The young man won the affection and esteem of thousands of foreign fans, who made his participation in the program more enjoyable by supporting him with weekly voting.

Luciana Fuster’s ex-partner also became popular when she was involved in compromising situations, controversial confrontations and hilarious incidents with her setmates that occurred during the recording of The Power of Love in Turkey.

Romances

Austin and Elizabeth Cáder go on a tour of Turkey together

After his arrival in Turkey, Austin Palao stood out alongside the Salvadoran Elizabeth Cáder, with whom he starred in romantic scenes in one of the most paradisiacal destinations in the country.

The meeting took place after the contestant Miguel Melfi give up your trip as a couple to Austin and Elizabeth, since he considered that both deserved to continue knowing each other. Meanwhile, the pair seized the opportunity.

Shirley Arica confesses that she would like to kiss Austin Palao

The Peruvian model who also participated in the Turkish reality show said, in episode 27 of The Power of Love, that she felt an interest in her compatriot Austin Palao despite being pretended by her colleagues Renier and Jorge.

The revelation occurred when Andrea Ruiz, Melissa Gate and Jessica Cristina Pérez integrated it into their game Who would you like to kiss?

“Austin,” managed to say the reality girl.

Austin Palao surprises Mare with bouquet of roses

The reality boy shared an intimate and tender moment with the Ecuadorian model Mare Cevallos, whom he invited to the ‘red room’ for dating.

The interpreter of “You love me” surprised the beauty queen with a bouquet of roses and assured that her heart is open to “all possibilities.”

Yillian Atkinson gives Austin Palao a tender kiss

In episode 99 of The Power of Love, Austin Palao participated in the ‘kiss or slap’ challenge with the Puerto Rican model Yillian Atkinson, with whom he has had the opportunity to get to know each other more on the show to see if they can become more than friends.

At the time of the kisses, the driver Vanessa clarified that it had to be in the mouth. At first, Yillian Atkinson hit her on the shoulder, but at the insistence of the presenter and her companions, the Puerto Rican gave her one in the mouth, which generated the uproar of the others.

Austin is recorded kissing Yillian Atkinson outside the house of The Power of Love

Through Instarándula’s Instagram page, a compromising scene between Austin Palao and Yillian Atkinson was evidenced. The event occurred a few days ago and was disseminated on social networks.

In the short audiovisual clip, both television figures were observed dancing to the rhythm of the music inside a disco.

Controversial showdown

Fabio Agostini defends Austin Palao from comments by Sebastián Tamayo

Austin Palao’s departure from The Power of Love, broadcast in episode 63 of the reality show, revived the rivalry that existed between Fabio Agostini and Sebastián Tamayo, the participant romantically linked with Shirley Arica, whom he met in Guerreros Colombia.

The conflict originated after Tamayo shared a photograph of Palao mocking his removal.

Faced with this, the Spanish model did not hesitate to turn to his social networks to publish a video in which he sent a blunt message to the Colombian on last October 19.

“This video is dedicated to my little friend Sebastián Tamayo, who, as a result of Austin Palao’s departure, has taken the opportunity to make fun of him. Nobody messes with my little brother Austin ”, stated Fabio on his Instagram profile.

“Over here I leave you a gift from when I left you quiet in all the programs. You’re lucky he’s not in that house in The Power of Love. Surely that way you weren’t going to laugh so much, you and the other buffoon from ‘Nobody’, who is more false than a Pokemón ”, added Bruno Agostini’s brother when showing his annoyance.

Risky situation

Austin Palao and Shirley Arica experience strong hurricane

On November 29, the city of Istanbul was hit by an intense hurricane that left four dead, dozens injured and much material damage.

It is in this city where the recordings of the romantic reality show The Power of Love were made, which hosted Peruvian characters such as Shirley Arica and Austin Palao.

It was via his social networks that Said Palao’s brother related the climate that the Turkish city presented as they went to record new episodes of the program.

The next day, the Peruvian model reported on Instagram that the rains and strong winds did not stop; however, they had to continue filming the show.