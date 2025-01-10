How to wash a feather at home without damaging it and leaving it like new

With the beginning of the recent year and the latest change of season, there are many areas of the country where it becomes increasingly necessary to protect yourself from cold climates, winds and rain. Winter has already arrived, so it’s time to bring out all the warm clothes that are stored in the closet for the rest of the year.

During the year, it is common to store and remove all those clothes depending on the climate and season to always have on hand the most appropriate clothing for each situation. One of the most common items of clothing during cold seasons are feather or down coats, ideal for avoiding freezing in the lowest temperatures.

As with the rest of the coats, continued use of this garment causes wear and a large accumulation of dirt, so it is necessary to wash them from time to time. However, this task is not at all easy, since carrying it out incorrectly could seriously damage the fabrics, permanently ruining the garment.

Although this task can be carried out in any dry cleaner, there is a home way to do it, minimizing the risks and obtaining good results. Learn how to wash a down jacket at home without damaging it and leaving it looking like new.

Prepare the feathers for washing

Before starting cleaning, prepare the pen to reduce the risks as much as possible during washing. To do this, start by closing all the zippers and Velcros, this will prevent them from getting caught during the process, tearing the garment. In addition, it is advisable to empty the pockets to prevent any lingering objects from damaging the surfaces of the coat.

To finish preparation, check the labels and analyze all the manufacturer’s instructions, as these may include specific instructions on how to wash your garment. Some of the most common tips are related to the following sections:

Washing temperature

Detergent type

Wash cycle

Drying method

Additional prohibitions





Start with washing

Once all the specifications related to cleaning the feather have been taken into account, it is time to start washing. Although the most common thing is to clean the down jacket in the washing machine, it is also possible to carry out the process by hand, so the method will depend on whether the coat’s instructions allow machine washing or not.

To clean a down jacket in the washing machine, put the coat in the washing machine and program the gentlest wash cycle possible for delicate clothes, so that the garment moves inside the drum as little as possible. In addition, select a low temperature – 20ºC is recommended, although a maximum of 30ºC is also possible – to reduce the risk of damaging the tissues.

It is also important to use the right detergent, as a commonly used detergent could damage the feathers’ natural oils or reduce their long-term insulating capacity. Therefore, it is advisable to use specific soaps dedicated to washing technical clothing or feathers, in addition to avoiding the use of fabric softeners, since these reduce the insulating properties of the feather filling inside the coat, spoiling it.

On the other hand, if the label on the coat prevents you from putting it in the washing machine, fill a large container with cold water and mix it with a few drops of mild soap, suitable for this type of process. Next, dampen a cloth slightly and rub the jacket without applying excessive pressure so as not to damage the feathers inside the filling. Finally, remove all the excess soap, avoiding over-soaking the coat at all times, since it could lose its fluffy properties if it is excessively moistened.





Let the pen dry before using it again.

Once one of the two possible washing processes has been carried out, it will be time to dry the garment before using it again. If the instructions allow it, it is advisable to put the feathers in the dryer. Program the most delicate cycle possible, always preventing the drum from becoming too hot.

On the other hand, if you are going to dry outdoors, spread the jacket on a flat surface in a well-ventilated place, avoiding direct sunlight. Also, shake it before putting it on and gently shake the feathered surfaces so that the coat regains its fluffy feel in the areas where the filling is most caked.