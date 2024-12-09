A lottery ticket is a bearer document and the prize is received by its owner. If you share it with a friend or family member, it is necessary that the tenth be photocopied and delivered a signed copy that is included with the name and ID of the depositary, in addition, the number, series, fraction and draw must be indicated.

When delivering the copy to the depositary, you can send a photo of the tenth by email or WhatsApp. The OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users) recommends the following advice when sending the photograph:

Save the original tenths and make photocopies of the front and back.

If you share the tenth you must leave it in writing.

If you order or exchange tenths, you must pay them and have them in your hands before the draw.

In the case of loss you can report it to the Police Station and you must notify State Lotteries and Betting.

If by any chance the tenth has been damaged, you can send it to the State Lottery and Betting Society to see if you can collect the price, if not, another alternative is the National Mint and Stamp Factory.

This is what happens when you buy a tenth online

If you buy a ticket online you must make sure that you buy it on an official website of an authorized lottery administration or through the State Lotteries and Betting website.

When purchasing online, You will receive an electronic receipt of the tenths you have purchased. This document will have the same legal validity as the paper tenth and proves its ownership – the original tenths are deposited in the lottery administration’s safe.

This way you can collect your tenth from the Christmas Lottery

A prize less than 2,000 euros can be collected at any point sales outlet that belongs to the Lottery network. If you have purchased it online, the amount is automatically entered into the user’s account.

From 2,000 euros, it must be collected at a bankIn addition, the OCU reminds that banks will not be able to charge any commission or demand compensation.

Likewise, when you are going to collect a shared prize You must identify the winners and the percentage of participation in the bank. Banking entities can pay the entire prize into the owner’s account so that they can later distribute it to the rest of the users.

It is not advisable to collect the total amount without identifying the rest of the participants, because when distributing it it may appear that the money is being donated – the consequence is that it would be mandatory to pay the donation tax.

Other tips to keep in mind

The Treasury automatically retains 20% of the part of the prize that exceeds the exempt minimum of 40,000 euros for each tenth.

Besides, The right to collect the prizes expires after three months counted from the day following the draw.

