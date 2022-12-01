The number one enemy of black clothes is chlorine, because with a stain that falls on the fabric, it could ruin your favorite clothes, luckily, there are ways to deal with this situation using easy, fast and cheap home remedies, for That’s why we want to tell you all the details.

And it is that, learn to how to remove chlorine stains from black clothes It is essential, because an unfortunate event can lead us to hide our favorite blouse, pants or dress just because of those uncomfortable stains that ruin our dark clothes.

Before continuing, it is necessary to clarify that the home remedies that we tell you about will not leave the garment looking like new, but it will make it presentable enough for you to wear it in public again, so take advantage and keep wearing the black clothes you love so much.

How to remove chlorine stains from black clothes

So that you do not throw away your dark clothes, stained with chlorine, you can resort to a home remedy, for which you will need: White vinegar, alcohol and a light-colored cloth, with these three ingredients we will tell you how to remove chlorine stains on black clothes.

The first thing you have to do is mix a little white vinegar and the same amount of alcohol in a container, this will depend on the size of the stain, so you don’t waste it.

Home remedies: how to remove chlorine stains from black clothes PHOTO: FREEPIK

Once you have the mixture ready, wet the cloth and press on the stain, it is important that you do not rub so that it does not spread, as long as you squash it in the desired area, it is fine. Then let it rest for 15 minutes and then proceed to wash the garment with cold water.

You can repeat the process until you get a desired result, because, as we already said, the stain will not be completely removed, but you can get a quite acceptable result that allows you to show off your clothes in public.

Another home remedy that you can use to learn how to remove chlorine stains from black clothes is by placing a tablespoon of sodium thiosulfate in a cup of waterthen dissolve perfectly and with a clean cloth place the mixture on the chlorine stain, finally wash the black clothes with cold water.

Some additional recommendations that we give you are that, in case you use any of the home remedies that we share above, try to use latex gloves so that you do not damage your skin, also, make sure that the fabric is not double, that is, separate it , so that the mixtures are only applied to the stain and nothing else.

So, as you can see, learning how to remove chlorine stains from black clothes is easy and simple, you just need a few precautions and get the right products, you’ll love the results and best of all, you won’t need to throw away your favorite clothes.