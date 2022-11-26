A bruise is a mark that nobody wants to have on the face or on any part of the body, it can happen to you because someone has given you a blow, a fight, you have hit a piece of furniture or you suffered a fall, that’s why today in Debate we share you How to remove a bruise from the eye? Home remedies.

How to remove an eye bruise with ice

Any type of bruise and even the most stubborn bruises that can be seen around the eye take time to take off in about 2 to 3 weeksOf course, if you apply one or more of the home remedies you can get relief in less time, you can place cold packs or ice packthis in order to reduce inflammation of the face and eye.

To remove the bruise spot blood circulation must be activated, for this we are going to raise our head, put the ice on the affected part and give a light massage for at least 15 to 20 minutes, you can rest for half an hour and repeat the process.

How to remove a black eye with salt and lemon

Another of the natural and home remedies What can you try to relieve the purple zone? around the eye is with salt and lemonfor that we are going to use a method similar to that of ice, in a compress we put the lemon juice and then add a bit of salt, we put it on the face for 20 minutes and repeat after half an hour.

Lemon and salt allow better blood circulation, this makes reduce the inflammation of the bruise Likewise, it reduces the discomfort of the affected area, if you do not have a cloth, you can directly put a layer with lemon and salt, but keep in mind that you have to wash your face thoroughly before exposing yourself to the sun.

How to remove a bruise from the eye with dad

One of the benefits of potatoes is that it is effective in relieving pain and reducing the purple color of bruises. These change color as the days go by and although it may not be noticeable at first, if you do not apply solutions to remove or reduce the bruisewith the days it can get worse.

So the best is act fast in the first 24 hours After the accident has occurred or you have even had a nose job, this often causes the eyes or nearby areas to have bruises.

How to remove a bruise from the eye with dad. Photo: PEXELS

The potato contains starch, vitamin C and carbohydrates that help reduce the pain caused by a bruise, for this Home remedy We are going to place potato slices in the area of ​​the bruise at least 2 times a day.

How to remove a bruise from the eye with salt a cold spoon

It may happen to you that you do not have at home or on hand all the ingredients that can help you speed up the process of remove a bruiseso what we are going to do is place a spoon in the freezer and wait about 10 minutes for it to cool completely, then we take it out and put it on the eye for 15 to 20 minutes, this helps to reduce inflammation perfectly.

Other home remedies that you can apply to the affected area are cucumber slices, chamomile tea bags or rose water, if you add the special touch of the freezer this can be much more effective. The bruises start out purple and as the days go by they change color to yellow and then green.