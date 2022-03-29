Traditionally underestimated for being considered an easy resource to take advantage of leftovers or frozen food to throw away when it comes to accompanying French fries, in recent years croquettes are being revalued as one of the delicacies to be claimed in Spanish gastronomy.

These delicious bites are very appreciated for different reasons and they are easy to like. However, there is an abyss that separates poor croquettes from true gourmet croquettes and not everyone is used to recognizing a quality product.

As the online store ‘Croquetasricas’ reminds us, frozen croquettes do not have to be bad. Freezing allows them to be preserved longer without losing their properties and facilitates their distribution. However, it is necessary to differentiate between some croquettes made with top quality ingredients and subsequently frozen and some deep-frozen ones, which normally have a higher content of water, vegetable fats and flavor enhancers in their composition.

A quality croquette must have whole milk, butter, flour and the main ingredient as ingredients to make the bechamel. They should not use reconstituted margarine, powdered milk, whey or skimmed milk powder.

As for the main ingredient, it must be present in the form of small pieces. The variety is enormous, it can be ham, cod, chicken, chorizo ​​or boletus, for example, and it depends on the taste of each one, but we must find it in its purest form and be perfectly recognizable.

The shape of the croquette is indifferent and does not influence the taste. A quality croquette can be long, round or even square. However, the subtle irregularities will allow us to differentiate a homemade croquette from an industrial one with the naked eye. If they have been made by hand, they should not all be exactly the same.