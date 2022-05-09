Anyone who has bought an electric car or is planning on getting one is definitely thinking about how to recharge it at your home. In fact, as we know the cheaper rates of the electricity remain the domestic ones and the way to save is certainly to organize yourself with a power outlet or other system on your own.

How to recharge your electric car at home

For recharge the battery of an electric car at home you need to have one wallbox or one socket rightly sized able to withstand even high loads for several hours, if the meter allows it.

If you drive a few kilometers a day, you can also recharge your car at home using a simple portable charger using our 3 kW meter.

Before equipping ourselves with everything, it will be necessary to understand what power ours has counter. If you have a box and your socket is connected to the condominium system, we must try to bring a dedicated line from our meter, because otherwise consumption will fall on the condominium which usually provides very low power to the pits.

An intelligent charging system such as the Wallbox allows

to recharge the electric car at home without tripping the meter

In the home solution, the power usually sufficient for household appliances and other appliances must also be shared with the car by playing on the time slots otherwise there is a risk of exceeding the maximum limits of energy supply of the meter; for these reasons it is recommended to increase the maximum power dispensed by its own meter regardless of which supplier you have the contract with.

How to recharge the electric car

How much does it cost to increase the power of your meter?

Since 2017 it is possible increase the power of your meter up to a maximum of 6 kW according to your needs. As anticipated, theARERA (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) has recently introduced concessions for the request for an increase in power for residential contracts. These concessions have been extended until requests submitted by 31 December 2023.

The power share contribution, which is a one-off cost, is equivalent to 55.66 euros for each kW that is required more. The amount is discounted compared to the previously requested amount, which was 69 euros.

Fixed share of electricity on the bill

In addition to expenditure required for the demand for increased powerthere will be one fixed annual feethe one that already corresponds, that will grow according to the new committed power.

For example, passing by 3 kW to 4.5 kW (this is a definitely recommended first increase), the annual additional cost will be 35.70 euros.

With the largest jump, namely from 3 kW to 6 kWyou will pay extra 71.55 euros every 12 months. For those who already have the meter at 4.5 kW and want to increase to 6 kW, the annual contribution rises by 35.70 EUR.

How to recharge the electric car in the garage

Charging the electric car at home is the cheapest solution

So if you have aelectric car for example with a battery between 50 and 60 kWh it could be possible, during the night, to divide the power between home and recharge. With a power of 6 kWreserving 1.5 kW for the normal management of an appliance and a few other utilities, it will thus be possible to give during the night 4.5 kW to your car that in 10 hours could receive maximum energy for the next trip.

How to recharge your electric car at home

With 6 kW of power to the meteryou can charge an electric car battery from zero to full from 50 kWh in about 12 hours (with a charging power of 4.5 kW (20 Ampere) in single-phase) to travel up to 300 km during the day.

I recommend how to charge the electric car at home

In the event that the daily distance is lower, the Advice is that charge energy for what you need. This extends the life of the batteries (the advice is to use them from 20% to 80%) and can be charged with reduced power.

A 3 kW meter if during the day you travel 100 km for which they are necessary, exaggerating, 15/18 kWh. Charging with a power of 10 Ampere (2.3 kW) takes 8/9 hours.

How to charge the electric car faster at home

Another possible alternative is to use a smart wallboxan intelligent system that allows us to exploit the full power of the meter with great safety: it autonomously recognizes the domestic load of the system and is thus able to vary the residual power to be allocated to the electric car.

With the right distribution of energy it is possible to charge the whole battery

