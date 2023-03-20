He body language can you tell us much more than words we use.

In fact, the 55 percent of the communication comes from body languageaccording to the research of UCLA.

That’s why the doctor Travis Bradberry notes that learn to read body language can you give us one advantage in meetings, appointments, negotiations and any other type of social interaction, so the next time you have a meeting, pay attention to the signs.

Body signals you should pay attention to

Crossed arms and legs indicate resistance

When someone crosses their arms or legs, it can indicate that they are not open to what you are saying.

It is likely that are mentally, emotionally and physically blocked. Even if they are smiling, their body language may indicate otherwise.

For example, in more than 2,000 negotiations, Gerard I. Nierenberg and Henry H. Calero found that none of the negotiations involving someone sitting idle ended in an agreement.

Genuine smiles crinkle the eyes

True smiles reach up to the eyes and create crow’s feet around them.

If there are no wrinkles around the eyes, smile can be fake Or is he hiding something? People often smile to hide their real thoughts or feelings, so don’t be fooled by a fake smile.

Copying someone’s body language indicates a bond

If you notice someone is copying your body language, It is a good signal. People tend to imitate those with whom they feel connected and this can indicate that the conversation is flowing and that the other person is receptive to your message.

This insight can be especially helpful in a negotiation, as it shows you what the other person is really thinking about the deal and whether or not you can move forward to close it.

The posture speaks for itself

The position can say a lot about a person. People who take up more space are often perceived as more powerful and leaders, therefore they often command respect.

Maintaining a good posture inspires respect and promotes commitment, whether you are a leader or not. On the other hand, a bad posture can project weakness and lack of confidence.

eyes can deceive us

The eyes are the window to the soul, but they can also lie. Most of us have heard the saying “Look me in the eye when you talk to me”, but this is not always a sign of honesty.

some people can look you straight in the eye while they lie to you. Instead, pay attention to changes in their overall body language to determine if they’re being honest or not.

Eye contact is important

Eye contact is an important part of communication, but it can also vary by culture and situation. In general, eye contact can indicate interest, trust, and respect.

However, prolonged eye contact can be intimidating and too short can indicate disinterest or disrespect, so you must be aware of the circumstances and the context, since there are even people who prefer to lean slightly to listen better and divert the attention. look away.

Head nods can indicate interest or disagreement

The important thing is to be aware of these signals and not take them as absolute truths, but as indicators that help us better understand the people with whom we interact.

The direction of the gaze

Have you ever talked to someone who never seems to look you directly in the eye? The gaze direction It may be a signal of what is going on in the mind of the other person.

If someone looks up and to the right, for example, they may be building a mental image; if you look up and to the left, you may be remembering something.

If you look towards bottom right, may be lying, whereas if you look down to the left, it may be processing information internally. Observing the direction of the gaze can provide valuable information about what is going on in the other person’s mind.

The microgestures

Sometimes people do very small or subtle gestures what can they be callsigns of what are they really thinking or feeling. For example, a person may frown slightly or raise their eyebrows at a certain point, which may indicate surprise or confusion.

Another example is the shrug, which can indicate uncertainty or a lack of commitment. These small gestures can be hard to spot, but they can provide valuable insight into what’s really going on in the other person’s mind.

physical distance

The physical distance we maintain from other people can be an important sign of how we feel about them.

If we feel comfortable and safe with someone, we are likely to be closer physically, while if we feel uncomfortable or threatened, we are likely to keep more distance.

Observing the physical distance we maintain from other people can be a useful way to determine how we feel about them and how they feel about us.

So, you see, body language can be a powerful tool to understand people’s minds and better understand what they are thinking and feeling.