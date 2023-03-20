The Tour of Catalonia starts today. World champion and Vuelta winner Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic, among others, who were good for three day successes and the overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico a few weeks ago, are participating in the seven-day stage race from the WorldTour. Several climbs await in the first stage. Follow the developments from start (1.05 pm) to finish (around 5.00 pm) via our live widget.

